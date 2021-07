If you were among the many who rekindled their love of the great outdoors over the last year, your equipment stash has likely been growing. And while you're probably set with the basics, whether that means camping gear or hiking supplies, we’re here to recommend investing in a sturdy pair of binoculars to get you even closer to nature. Like many travel accessories, binoculars are one of those things you wouldn’t think of as a necessity, but once you have a set, you won’t go on another road trip or alpine hike without them. After all, you only have seconds to catch a jumping antelope while on safari or a native bird flitting past—why not make the most of your adventure with a trusty pair of binoculars?