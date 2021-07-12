Do penguins fly underwater? - Rhys, age 7, Perth. Indeed they do. They can’t fly through the air but they can fly underwater. In other words, a penguin uses the muscles in its chest to bring its special wings, called flippers, downwards. But then it uses the muscles between its shoulders to bring its flippers upwards. Hummingbirds, which fly in the air, are the only other type of bird that use both the muscles in their chest and between their shoulders to move their wings. Most birds only use the muscles in their chest. (For the adults in the audience, this is...