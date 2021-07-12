Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Squirrel

By FL Hoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 17 days ago

This is the only animal we photographed outside of our car, I had a zoom lens for the bison, elk, etc. The wolf was just walking up the side of the road, we stopped and let it walk past us on the other side of the road.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animals
News Break
Photography
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Pets
Related
Illinois StateKHMO

A Small Illinois Town has these insanely odd White Squirrels

They are known as the "Albino Squirrels of Olney" and they are highly protect by the citizens of this small Illinois town. According to atlasobscura.com the small Illinois town of Olney, which has less then 10,000 people and is located a 2 and a half hour drive east of St. Louis, is home to the "White Squirrels". The website says that these albino squirrels were bred in the early 1900's and then the population just skyrocketed from there, but that has since changed and now the town of Olney is very protective of their rare white squirrels, on the website they say....
Illinois State1440 WROK Radio

Small Illinois Town is Home to a Bunch of Red-Eyed Albino Squirrels

Living in Illinois means you see squirrels a lot, but have you ever seen one with white fur and red eyes?. If you live in Olney, Illinois, you answer might actually be yes! That is considering Olney, Illinois is known as "Home of The White Squirrel". They are known as the "Albino Squirrels of Olney" and they are incredibly well taken care of by the small town.
AnimalsWPFO

Center for Wildlife bracing for wave of squirrel litters

CAPE NEDDICK (WGME) – Rehabbers at the Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick are expecting a wave of litters from the eastern gray squirrel. The center is also providing some tips if you do come across the newborn animals, saying there are easy things you can do to help them.
Hingham, MAPawtucket Times

Driver trying to avoid squirrel crashes into 1650 home

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A driver who swerved to avoid a squirrel in the road crashed into a Massachusetts home that was built in 1650 by an ancestor of Abraham Lincoln, police said Thursday. Neither the driver nor the occupants of the Hingham home known as the Samuel Lincoln House...
New Orleans, LAbigeasymagazine.com

Raccoons and Squirrels Are the Most Common Wildlife In New Orleans

New Orleans’ humid subtropical climate (with hot and humid summers and mild and short-lived winters) is home to a wide variety of wildlife. For instance, there are about 40 land mammals alone!. But among these diverse life forms, certain animal species are sources of constant trouble for humans around. Several...
AnimalsBBC

Trapped squirrel freed from inside Cambridge lamp-post

A squirrel that became trapped inside a lamp-post was rescued after a passer-by heard scratching coming from inside. The RSPCA was called by the member of the public to the lamp-post, on Driftway, in Cambridge. It is thought the squirrel had fallen down the top of the lamp-post as there...
Springfield, ILQuad Cities Onlines

'I brake for ground squirrels': New signs up in Springfield

Why did the Franklin's ground squirrel cross the road?. Because it had to. Literally. Now, on Archer Elevator Road, the critters are getting assistance of sorts. Two street signs with flashing beacons, one facing south and one facing north, were recently installed reminding motorists about the presence of the endangered species in the area.
Palo Alto, CAPalo Alto Online

School district fires contractor after trapped ground squirrels die

Palo Alto Unified terminated its contract with a pest control company on July 14 after ground squirrels that it trapped were recently found languishing in so-called live or humane traps. Posted by Why?. a resident of Gunn High School. 23 hours ago. Why? is a registered user. One potential helpful...
AnimalsPosted by
TheConversationAU

Curious Kids: do penguins fly underwater?

Do penguins fly underwater? - Rhys, age 7, Perth. Indeed they do. They can’t fly through the air but they can fly underwater. In other words, a penguin uses the muscles in its chest to bring its special wings, called flippers, downwards. But then it uses the muscles between its shoulders to bring its flippers upwards. Hummingbirds, which fly in the air, are the only other type of bird that use both the muscles in their chest and between their shoulders to move their wings. Most birds only use the muscles in their chest. (For the adults in the audience, this is...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

This ‘Lovely Little Girl’ is Looking for a New Home

This information is provided by Petharbor.com. If you know someone who can help get this animal into a forever home, please pass this along to them. My name is WINNIE. I am a spayed female, blond and white Yorkshire Terrier and Chihuahua – Long Haired. The shelter staff think I am about 1 year and 3 months old. I have been at the shelter since Jun 27, 2021.
PetsAugusta Free Press

These are the most desired dog breeds of 2021

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It is a special time in someone’s life when they decide they are ready to get a new dog. This decision should not be made lightly because a dog will spend on average 12 years with its owners. Many times when someone is ready to get a new dog, they may have seen that breed in person in the past and thought it was cute. When adopting a new dog, the best practice would be to thoroughly research the breed so you fully understand what to expect with their exercise needs, health concerns, and overall temperament.
Houston, TXPosted by
Outsider.com

What Was Dusty Hill of ZZ Top’s Cause of Death?

Dusty Hill, bassist and founding member of ZZ Top, the legendary Southern blues-rock band known for their trademark long beards as much as their hits, died in his sleep earlier this week. He was 72. ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard broke the news to fans via a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Petswashingtonnewsday.com

There are 20 dog breeds that do not require a lot of exercise.

There are 20 dog breeds that do not require a lot of exercise. Every dog breed is different, but even those that don’t seem to enjoy exercise need to keep moving in order to be strong and healthy. When it comes to dogs and exercise, Dr. Jerry Klein, the American...
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

TikToker Gives Spot-On Impressions of Dog Breeds As People

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if people adopted the personalities of dog breeds?. Well, Canadian TikToker Jonny Devaney took it upon himself to craft some pretty spot-on impersonations of people as dog breeds. Devaney, who owns a furry white Samoyed, picked some of the most popular breeds to chronicle his first video. Dog owners everywhere flocked to his trending video to see the popular dog breeds he was going to portray, and if their type of dog would be one of the lucky 5-6 chosen for the video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy