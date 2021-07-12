Yeah I was assuming a 20mpg car would have a different EV equivalent

It's impossible to tell what will become of the Chevy Camaro and when, but the news is consistently unkind to the pony car. U.S. sales peaked at 88,249 units in 2011, fell to 29,775 in annus horribilis 2020, the chip shortage has kept sales pacing even lower so far this year, and the sixth-gen Z/28 has been canceled. The seventh-gen model was first reported to be canceled, then postponed, then rumor said the sixth-gen might be asked to carry the torch — however weakly — until 2026. Now, if Automotive News' survey of future GM products is accurate, it looks like the Camaro's going to be dragged behind the woodshed in 2024. That's the year Camaro assembly is predicted to end, making room for "an electric performance sedan" as a replacement in 2025. Please, let's all give Camaro fans a moment to digest this.