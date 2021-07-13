Cancel
The new normal for airline travel is the same as the old normal.

By Jimmy Jazz
sportswar.com
 14 days ago

Seattle to Richmond trip. All four flights departed at least 45 minutes late. My bag didn’t show up in Richmond until 24 hours after I did. I am still in Philly waiting to depart after a 5 hour delay. Of the few that were even open, every single restaurant and shop in the airport closed at 6 pm, which was 5.5 hours ago. American Airlines has provided no water to waiting passengers and children despite the fact that all the drinking fountains turned off because of Covid.

virginia.sportswar.com

