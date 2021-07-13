The new normal for airline travel is the same as the old normal.

What people think about cruise travel varies dramatically and hinges on their own travel experiences. Past cruisers are usually head over heels in love with the travel style, while newbies have a certain level of skepticism that has always baffled me. I’ve had many opportunities to try a variety of cruise styles over the years, and while it’s not how I always choose to travel it is a way of seeing the world that I truly do enjoy. This week we’re talking all about the single most disruptive event to cruising in many decades, COVID, with one of the top cruise experts: Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic.