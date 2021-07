We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At least 75 percent of the time I use my Instant Pot, it’s as a rice cooker or to cook other grains — and yet, I struggle to remember any of the ratios I use. I always have to Google “how to cook Jasmine rice in Instant Pot” or dig for my own years-old Tweet with the magic formula for Isaan-style sticky rice without soaking it. But this smart Facebook tip just showed me a better way to live: by having the recipe right where I needed it most, on the side of my Instant Pot.