3rd Region's Reynolds named KHSAA official of the year

By MARK MATHIS MESSENGER-INQUIRER
Posted by 
 13 days ago
Hannah Reynolds, from Island, works a game at the KHSAA Girls State Tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington this spring. Reynolds was named the KHSAA Basketball Official of the Year. Photosubmitted

Hannah Reynolds from Island was named KHSAA Basketball Official of the Year last week.

So, of course, she was refereeing basketball games in Louisville on a Monday in July at a college camp.

Reynolds was working two games at The Battle in the Boro, a girls high school showcase at Louisville’s Kentucky Exposition Center that had hundreds of teams playing over the weekend and into Monday.

It is a way for her to stay on college conference contract lists.

“In the offseason I have to go to camp to stay on staff for college,” Reynolds said. “I work six months of the year, but in the offeason I’m still meeting with my study group, there’s always room to grow, to get better.”

Reynolds just finished her ninth season of basketball officiating overall. She works in the 3rd Region for high school basketball and in two NCAA Division I conferences for women’s college basketball.

Reynolds calls games in the Ohio Valley Conference and the Atlantic Sun, which she called great leagues. She does work in 13 conferences at different levels of college basketball.

“I worked 120 games last year,” Reynolds said.

She also officiated games at the girls KHSAA State Tournament for a third straight time.

“Being in Rupp Arena alone is amazing,” Reynolds said. “In this big Division 1 college arena, it feels great working on that floor.”

Reynolds also has refereed games at the Sportscenter.

She was a good basketball and softball player at Muhlenberg North, and her senior year (2010) was at Muhlenberg County after the second consolidation of that school system.

Reynolds played two years of softball at Campbellsville University before a back injury ended her playing career.

She came back to the region and had no intention of getting into the officiating side of high school athletics.

“I went to church with somebody who was a referee,” Reynolds said. “He said I should try it, ‘you were an athlete, you could do it.’ I didn’t want to be a ref. I went to a training seminar and I fell in love with it.

“I would’ve never imagined doing it full time, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I’m a female, more female officials are needed and doing it full time has been great for me.”

With shortages of game officials across Kentucky and in many places in the U.S., Reynolds has tried to get more people interested in joining the ranks.

“We struggle for females in the whole state, they’re wanting more females to be referees,” Reynolds said. “I tried to bring a few in here and there. I have good relationships with players, I talk to them about one day they could be doing what I’m doing. I try to teach and advocate as an official.”

She was thrilled to be named the the best high school basketball official in Kentucky by the KHSAA.

Western Kentucky was well represented with Reynolds winning and three other finalists also from this part of the state. The other nominees were Adam Rider (Bowling Green), David Benson (Henderson) and Jason Wilkins (Central City).

“Adam is from Bowling Green and we do college together, and I told them yeah, we’re representing that WKy well,” Reynolds said. “In general, the best moments for me are about the camaraderie, the friendships I’ve made the last nine years. It’s not all about basketball, but the friendships, I’ve met some of my closest friends in the officiating business.”

This has been an important two-year stretch for Reynolds. Her work load wasn’t affected this season by COVID-19, but she had to get tested three times a week.

“A lot of people were testing positive the day of games, and I was in a prime prime location for the conferences I work in to be able to get to places,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds describes herself as a positive person and likes to meet and talk with people. She felt like improving herself physically is a big reason for her officiating career to take off this year at age 29.

“To top my story off, I recently lost 55 pounds, and it’s raised my career to another level,” Reynolds said. “It’s not just about working out, but you have to eat right. I also had a thyroid issue, and I sought treatment for that.”

For now, Reynolds will be on break from being on the court.

“I’m going to take it easy for awhile,” Reynolds said. “September is when college contracts go out, there’s a few conferences that have meetings to attend, and the first of October we will go to meetings then NCAA clinics.

“Exhibitions start in last week of October.”

