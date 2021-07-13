Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Awesome and weird

By hooman#1 Joined:
sportswar.com
 13 days ago

Mt Hood and the area is beautiful. Y’all need to take back your downtown. All the boarded up windows and homeless is crazy. Seattle has a crap ton of homeless too. It’s sad but both cities are surrounded by such great landscapes. I got to see Ranier this time. We did Mt Hood and Hood river was cool as well as the drive back through the gorge.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle
Related
Video Gamessportswar.com

Would be awesome with wheels on it

It's a dangerous weapon that causes extreme pain and destruction! ** -- Major Kong 07/14/2021 6:08PM. Guns don't kill people. People don't kill people. Bullets kill people. -- vt90 07/14/2021 6:46PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Food & Drinkstasty.co

Overnight Oats Made Awesome!

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but when that alarm rings, your bed calls out to you instead. Lucky for you, we've thrown together some ideas that get prepped ahead of time: no morning apron necessary. Overnight oats are low-lift, time efficient and absolutely delightful. Our Chocochip Banana Bread Overnight Oats take us right back to Saturday morning cartoon time. Oh, and the Carrot Cake Oats are enough to fulfil our breakfast and dessert cravings!
Musicxpn.org

Take a weird trip with Catbite in their video for “Bad Influence”

For as exhilarating as it is to be in love for the first time, it’s also scary as hell. Catbite captures the anxiety of realizing your feelings on their latest track, “Bad Influence.” The follow-up to “Call Your Bluff,” which was released earlier this month, it’s the second single from their album Nice One, which will be out August 6 via Bad Time Records.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Check out this AWESOME gift!!!

While visiting Las Vegas recently, a friend asked me to go with him to visit the pawn store made famous on the hit TV show, Pawn Stars. As we were walking through the store, I caught sight of a framed piece with the words “Lakeland Civic Center” on it. As...
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

The awesome beauty of the Eagle Nebula

The Eagle Nebula, also known as Messier 16 or M16, is one of the most amazing sights you can see in a large telescope. It’s the location of several famous structures, including the stunning Pillars of Creation, a star-forming region, depicted in the image above. The Eagle Nebula contains not only the Pillars of Creation but several other star-forming regions as well. It also has many emission nebulae, or clouds in space that shine with their own light. And it has some dark nebulae. These are space clouds that don’t shine themselves, but that can be seen because they obscure light from shining objects located behind them.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Monday Night Raw Star Has Coronavirus, Out Two Weeks

It’s the new reality. The Coronavirus pandemic has shaken up the entire world and there is nothing to suggest that the situation is going to be completely solved anytime soon. Things are better than they were just a few months ago, but there is still a lot of work to be done. There are also going to be a lot of people catching the virus, which is the case in wrestling again.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Weird West comes to PS4 this fall

Hello PlayStation community! We are Raphael Colantonio and Julien Roby, studio directors at WolfEye Studios, and today we’re proud to announce that our debut title as an independent studio, Weird West, is coming to PlayStation 4 this fall. The West’s full of tall tales…. Weird Westis all about stories; stories...
Scottsdale, AZurbanmatter.com

Ten Awesome Things to Do in Scottsdale

When the temps go up in Scottsdale, the prices go down. So bring on the heat and save big bucks on that luxury vacation you’ve been dreaming about. With rates 60% off peak season, forget about that three-digit number on the thermometer and plan a trip now. Check out ItsThatHot.com for easy, breezy trip-planning with everything from hot resort rates to chill desert experiences.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Weird West On Trail for Fall Release

Devolver Digital announced a new frontier. Weird West will make its way to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this fall. But, hold your horses. It’s dangerous out in the middle of nowhere like that. This ain’t your Wild West. This is your Weird West. You’ll saddle up as one of several odd heroes. Coming from the co-creators of Dishonored and Prey, it’s a hootenanny you won’t soon forget. Weird West’s isometric perspective lets you easily get the lay of the land. The choices you make will write new legends, with every new outset a unique, fresh start specially tailored to the actions you’ve taken. You can form a gang of your own or hit the saloon solo. It also tries to blend the weirdness with immersive simulation gameplay. There will be plenty of ways to customize your new gunslinger, with different abilities and loadouts for just about any shootout.
Carselectrek.co

Awesomely Weird Alibaba EV of the Week: $2,000 stretch limousine electric trike

Back in high school, prom night saw several of the senior elite roll up to the dance in fancy limos. Something tells me that if I had pulled the same move in this funny stretch limousine electric tricycle, I might not have gotten a quick invite to the cool kids’ table. But that’s ok. Life’s too short to care about anything other than having fun — and this trike has fun written all over it in size 12,000 font.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Weird West Shoots for Consoles This Fall

This isn’t your typical cowboy shooter. Out here, things are vastly different. From the minds of WolfEye Studios, Weird West is an immersive indie action-adventure on its way to consoles. Think you can handle yourself out in the wilds?. Weird West Release Date. Turn-based Combat – Sure, real-time combat is...
Posted by
WBKR

Is It Weird to Have a Death Planner?

Ok, so I have a confession. Though I'm perfectly healthy and don't plan on giving up the ghost anytime soon, I keep a mental list of the music I want to be played at my memorial. In fact, I've done more than a little funeral planning. I've been clear with my husband, mom, and even daughter about my wishes to be cremated. I've even gone so far as to mentally plan out my funeral sequence of events with me being the emcee - by video of course. Listen, I'm not a control freak by nature but I just want it to be right, you know? I also want it to be fun. I love making people laugh and having a good time. I don't want my last big day to be all sad and dreary! I am going to need a jazz band and a third-line parade and a phenomenal meal and the best guest speakers to tell the funniest stories. Is anyone writing this down?
Michigan Statewmmq.com

Check Out This List of Weird but Fun Festivals in Michigan

I was amazed at how many odd festivals we have in Michigan, or as some would call them, unique and funky. I think I like that better. The Bologna Festival is one I was excited to go to. Located in Yale, the city has a population of 2 thousand, but when the Bologna Festival is going on that number goes up to 20 thousand. Unfortunately, this 3-day event has been canceled for this year. No big Bologna parade, and no Bologna king and queen. The lunch-meat-themed celebration will be back next year.
Lifestylesportswar.com

We had a pretentious PM that used 'pre-flight' a lot

People! Stop saying "Fur babies" "Re-home" "Re-imagine" "Re-purpose" ** -- TexasGobbler 07/15/2021 1:06PM. Repurpose became a word in 1984 in the Oxford dictionary. Favorite word of -- jdkhokie 07/15/2021 2:00PM. My new favorite irritating word(s) is parking lot. As in we will have to -- jdkhokie 07/15/2021 2:03PM. Anyone who...
Entertainmentsportswar.com

All the time.

Who likes a song because they heard it in a movie or TV show? -- EDGEMAN 07/15/2021 5:48PM. Paint it Black from the show Tour of Duty. I was just a kid and never heard -- HokieGator 07/15/2021 7:07PM. I have to say I like the song from Greatest Showman....
sportswar.com

Play station skills count..

Any of you geniuses apply to this job opening w/ the VT football staff?link -- kingofcassell 07/15/2021 11:52AM. Heck no. "They" does not align with my preferred pronouns. TIC ** -- MP4VT2004 07/15/2021 9:17PM. My stance on REAL bacon during interview knocked me out of consideration ** -- MaryWashGrad 07/15/2021...
Gamblingsportswar.com

Ripping FB again. Very interesting. Hard to wrap my head around.

Ripping FB again. Very interesting. Hard to wrap my head around. -- jdubforwahoowa 07/15/2021 1:35PM. Unfortunately, our fb program is a clown show. As a huge fan, its so sad -- NoPlaceLikeHoo 07/16/2021 07:23AM. This seems like an inordinately negative perspective on the current state -- hoorulestheacc 07/16/2021 07:40AM. I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy