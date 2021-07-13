Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Vulnerability Management Solution Market Is Booming Worldwide with BeyondTrust, Brinqa, Microsoft, Qualys, Digital Shadows, Ivanti

Las Vegas Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest survey on Vulnerability Management Solution Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Vulnerability Management Solution. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Vulnerability Management Solution market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are FireMon, Acunetix, Alert Logic, AlienVault, Attivo Networks, BeyondTrust, Brinqa, Digital Shadows, Ivanti, McAfee, Microsoft, Qualys, Rapid7, Recorded Future, SecPoint, SecurityScorecard, Skybox, Skyport Systems, Symantec, Tenable Inc & Tripwire.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Beyondtrust#Beyondtrust#Brinqa#Qualys#Digital Shadows#Alienvault#Attivo Networks#Mcafee#Secpoint#Securityscorecard#Skybox#Skyport Systems#Medium Enterprises#Type Application#Naics#Htf Mi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
Country
Singapore
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Electronic Records Management Solution Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Microsoft, Oracle, M-Files

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Electronic Records Management Solution Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Electronic Records Management Solution market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Digital Security Control Market is Booming Worldwide with Gemalto N.V., FireEye, Oberthur Technologies

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Digital Security Control Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Digital Adoption Platforms Market is Booming Worldwide with Appcues, Intercom, Whatfix

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Digital Adoption Platforms Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital Adoption Platforms market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Machine Identity Management Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, Venafi, Sectigo, IBM

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Machine Identity Management Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Machine Identity Management Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Machine Identity Management market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Machine Identity Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Enterprise Video Content Management Market Is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Avaya, Google

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Enterprise Video Content Management Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Enterprise Video Content Management Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Enterprise Video Content Management market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Enterprise Video Content Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Assisted Living Software Market is Going to Boom With American Healthtech, Yardi Systems, RealPe

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Assisted Living Software Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Marketing Automation Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Act-On, SAS, Salesfusion, Loopfuse

The Global Marketing Automation Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Marketing Automation Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Act-On, SAS, Salesfusion, Loopfuse, Eloqua, Infusion Software, Inc., Hubspot, Inc., Marketo, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc., Act-On Software, Inc., IBM Corporation, Teradata, Activecampaign, Inc., Sharpspring, Inc., Silverpop, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation & ExactTarget etc have been looking into Marketing Automation Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Softwarebostonnews.net

AI Platform Cloud Service Market is Booming Worldwide | Oracle, Microsoft, IBM

The latest study released on the Global AI Platform Cloud Service Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The AI Platform Cloud Service Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Engineering Market is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Sogeti

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Cloud Engineering Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Intelligent Automation Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact, Capgemini

Intelligent process automation (IPA) is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and related new technologies, such as cognitive automation, computer vision, and machine learning, to robotic procedure mechanization in order to make the distinction between people, robots, and systems more obvious. As a result of this convergence of technologies, end-users benefit from automation capabilities that significantly increase corporate value and competitive advantages. Digital process automation (DPA), robotic process automation (RPA), and artificial intelligence are the three main technologies that make up intelligent process automation (AI). Intelligent process automation has several advantages, including proper governance and risk reduction, coordination of work between robots, people, and systems, end-to-end visibility of processes and the customer journey, and agility and speed of process change, all of which contribute to its market adoption. Intelligent automation allows users to minimize labour expenses in their business operations while also assisting businesses in identifying and correcting skills gaps. Users can also employ intelligent automation to process large amounts of complex data and improve the speed and accuracy of human capabilities. Over the projected future, these factors are projected to propel the intelligent automation market forward.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Compliance Software Market is Going To Boom | Microsoft, IBM, Nutanix

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cloud Compliance Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Compliance Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Linux Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Microsoft, Amazon, IBM

Latest released the research study on Global Linux Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Linux Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Linux Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google, LLC (United States),Microsoft (United States),Amazon (United States),IBM (United States),Oracle (United States),Novell, Inc. (United States),Canonical Ltd. (United Kingdom),Elementary, Inc. (United States),MontaVista Software, LLC (US),Plesk International GmbH (SolvasVM) (Switzerland).
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Acunetix, Avast, Webroot

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Bot Detection and Mitigation Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Next Generation OSS & BSS Market is Booming Worldwide | Capgemini, Amdocs, IBM

The latest study released on the Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Next Generation OSS & BSS Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Facility Management Market Size is Thriving Worldwide- Demand and Analysis 2019-2025

An Up to Date Report on “Facility Management Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Facility Management Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry. The...
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Enterprise Management Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with IBM, Ataccama, SAS Institute

Enterprise management systems are large-scale software packages that track and control the complex operations of a business. They are used as a central command center, automating the organization and making it convenient to prepare reports and make decisions. Enterprise Management Systems (EMS) are software packages that support the various requirements of complex organizations. The software allows personnel to manage multifaceted companies whose infrastructures are often scattered geographically.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Server Monitoring Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Microsoft, Quest, Solar Winds

Latest released the research study on Global Server Monitoring Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Server Monitoring Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Server Monitoring Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft (United States),Quest (United States),Integral (Germany),Solar Winds(United States),Zabbix (United States),Sematext (United States),Veeam(Switzerland),Manageengine(United States),IBM (United States),HP (United States),Paessler (Germany).
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Blockchain in Renewable Energy Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, Power Ledger, IBM, WePower

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Blockchain in Renewable Energy Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Blockchain in Renewable Energy Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Blockchain in Renewable Energy market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Blockchain in Renewable Energy Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Digital Analytics Solutions Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Microsoft, IBM, Google

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Analytics Solutions Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Analytics Solutions Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Analytics Solutions. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation (United States),Accenture Plc (Ireland),IBM Corporation (United States),Google LLC (United States),Facebook Inc. (United States),Adobe Systems Inc. (United States),SAS Institute (United States),Salesforce.com Inc. (United States),Verizon Media (United States),Splunk Inc. (United States).
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, Google, LockLizard

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Digital Rights Management (DRM) market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy