There’s nothing quite like revisiting your childhood with an ice cream cone or an old movie, but what about a night spent playing pinball? It may seem like a pipe dream, but here in Tennessee, The Game Terminal is an arcade destination that has brought those looking for the innocence of the past with a mature spin. The Game Terminal is located in Nashville and has become a must-visit spot for those who are truly children at heart. Learn more about it below, and plan your next night out here in Tennessee. We promise you’ll have a blast!