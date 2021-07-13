Cancel
Sports

I disagree if he chose not to vaccinate, however: a different perspective

By CAVern
 15 days ago

I know some ultrarunner athletes that don't get a flu vaccine. the logic is that they keep their immune systems such that they are not scared of being exposed to the flu, however don't like the idea of putting some "junk" in their body. frankly, i understand. they truly DO keep their body in such health that they never get sick.

