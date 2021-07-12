Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

IMO, the cheap "slouch" chairs are terrible for your back. I have owned

By LTHoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 15 days ago

Many of these and finally upgraded to studier "real" portable chairs. They cost more, are heavier but far better for sitting in for more than a few minutes.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imo#Imo
Related
Technologysportswar.com

You might have to re-purpose your phone/camera.

Ahh...nevermind. Can't post pics today, for some reason. -- JoesterVT 07/15/2021 11:58AM. Whatever...same device, same beach chair, same method... -- JoesterVT 07/15/2021 2:02PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Twittersportswar.com

Sounds like a truly sub par experience.

That is correct, now BOA probably just adjusted it and MAY go get the -- HokieForever 07/15/2021 9:15PM. Try tweeting about your experience using #Subway’s name if you use Twitter -- Hoakie82 07/15/2021 4:57PM. Picked up Jimmy John’s while visiting mom and dad in VB tonight😎👍🏻 ** -- B777Fr8Dog 07/15/2021...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

LG TONE Free FP series earbuds feature a shorter earbud stem for a more secure fit

Choose a pair of earbuds that match your active lifestyle with the new 2021 LG TONE Free FP series earbuds. These buds’ ergonomic design features an earbud stem that’s 4.4 mm shorter than previous models for a better fit. Available in 3 models—FP9, FP8, and FP5—all the earbuds in this series have active noise cancelation and IPX4 water resistance. Meanwhile, the FP9 and FP8 also come with hygiene-boosting UVnano charging cases to keep germs at bay. Additionally, Meridian Audio brings you Headphone Spatial Processing for the sensation of sound coming from all directions. Moreover, each earbud has 3 microphones that provide clear speech and reduce ambient noise during calls. Even cooler, the Whispering mode gives you additional call privacy in environments like a subway or library. Finally, the LG TONE Free FP series earbuds are super compatible and easily pair with a range of devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy