Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

FxWirePro: NZD/USD refreshes weekly high on upbeat China trade data, focus on RBNZ

By NZD Editor
ForexTV.com
 13 days ago

NZD/USD chart – Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.23% higher on the day at 0.6993 at around 05:15 GMT, slightly lower from session highs at 0.7009. The kiwi was buoyed after and garnered upside …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

forextv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Nzd#Rbnz#Trading View Nzd Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar ends flat on profit taking after mixed U.S. data

The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of month end from usd's recent rise and on caution ahead of next week's FOMC rate decision. Reuters reported U.S. business activity grew at a moderate pace for a second straight month in July amid supply...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar, yen rise as risk sentiment declines ahead of Fed

* Surge in Delta variant, drop in Chinese stocks sour market mood * Aussie in doldrums as local cases rise despite broad lockdown * Bitcoin eyes $40,000 after report Amazon to accept it as payment By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The safe-harbour yen and dollar started the week firmer against riskier currencies like the Aussie as rising COVID-19 cases and a decline in Asian equities set a cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. The yen rose about 0.5% to 81.08 per Australian dollar on Monday, while the dollar gained 0.2% to $0.7351 per Aussie, approaching an almost eight-month high of $0.72895 reached last week. Against the dollar, the yen added 0.2% to 110.32, helped by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.17795, stabilizing after its drop last week to the lowest since early April at $1.1752. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from the euro and yen, but was still close to last week's 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. It has gained nearly 4% from a recent low on May 25 as an improving U.S. economy bolstered the outlook for the Fed to start paring asset purchases as early as this year. Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. "We expect the FOMC to drop 'substantial' from 'substantial further progress'," in its guidance on the necessary conditions for the labour market before removing monetary support, CBA strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note. "Removing 'substantial' will signal the FOMC believes it will soon be appropriate to taper asset purchases," setting up a possible announcement of a taper in September, he said. The risk to such an outlook is the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States, coming after the Fed at its last meeting on June 16 dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a drag on the economy. "Overall, the Fed is expected to hold a rather neutral stance before the Jackson Hole symposium in late August, while risks are biased to dovish side given the Delta variant spread," Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in a report. The dollar index eked out a 0.2% gain last week, benefiting from a safe-haven bid on fears a surge in infections of the fast-spreading Delta variant could derail the global recovery, but paring those gains as strong U.S. earnings lifted stocks to record highs. The risks from the Delta variant continue to rise globally, with top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci saying some Americans may need booster shots amid new mask mandates and a surge in new cases. China reported its highest number of cases since the end of January, while new infections have also spiked in Japan, where Tokyo is currently hosting the Olympics. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday despite a weeks-long stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan sank 2% on Monday, as Chinese blue chips slumped 3.8%. However, cryptocurrencies were buoyed on Monday after London's City A.M. newspaper cited an un-named "insider" on the weekend as saying that Amazon is looking to accept bitcoin payments by year-end. The report followed Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's comment on Friday that the digital currency is a "big part" of the social-media firm's future. Bitcoin extended its gains from near $29,000 last week to push back to the cusp of $40,000 on Monday for the first time since mid-June. It last traded about 8.5% higher at $38,455. Smaller rival ether was last up 6.8% at $2,344.08, recovering from as low as $1,717.17 last week. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0605 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1781 $1.1769 +0.11% -3.57% +1.1785 +1.1764 Dollar/Yen 110.3150 110.5500 -0.25% +6.76% +110.5750 +110.2700 Euro/Yen.
StocksBusiness Insider

Higher Open Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has ticked higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 115 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 17,575-point plateau and it's predicted to open in the green again on Monday. The global forecast for...
EconomyForexTV.com

New Zealand Trade Data Due On Monday

New Zealand will on Monday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, imports were worth NZ$5.4 billion and exports were at NZ$5.87 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$469 million. Japan will see July results for the manufacturing,...
Retaildailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Important Week for GBP/USD

The rebound gains reached the 1.3787 resistance level, and is settling around the 1.3748 level at the beginning of this trading. The case of risk appetite with some weak US data contributed to the gains for the currency pair. Sterling's gains were halted after the improvement in British retail sales numbers were offset by weakness in IHS Markit PMI numbers for June and July.
StocksFXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Trades mixed after China tech crackdown and risk-off mood

Asian stocks trades mixed on Monday as investors turn pessimistic after the Chinese technology sector crackdown. US Treasuries inch lower ahead of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting this week. Beijing imposed sanctions on seven Americans ahead of the bilateral talks. Asia-pacific stock trades mixed on Monday following diverging from the...
Stocksdailyforex.com

Forex Today: US Stock Market Ends Week at Record High

The two major US equity indices, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100, both closed at record highs at the end of last week, suggesting that both are likely to continue rising to still higher prices over the coming days. However, stock markets are mostly lower since this week has opened.
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Monday, extending the gains of the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 adding almost 400 points to be above the 27,900 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday as a positive reaction to upbeat earnings news and signs of economic revival fueled investor risk appetite.
StocksTribTown.com

Asian stocks mixed, Tokyo gains after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK — Asian shares were mixed on Monday after stocks rallied to records on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 35,000 level for the first time. Tokyo advanced after a 4-day weekend as the Olympic Games began, a year late. Benchmarks fell in Hong Kong...
StocksBusiness Insider

Indonesia Stock Market: Support Expected At 6,100 Points

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 120 points or 2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,100-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Monday. The global forecast for the...
Economydailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bears Rule as Australia Locks Down

Sell the AUD/USD and add a take-profit at 0.7288. Add a stop-loss at 0.7400. Set a buy-stop at 0.7400 and a take-profit at 0.7500. Add a stop-loss at 0.7300. The AUD/USD was little changed in early trading as Australia continued its battle against the new wave of the virus. The pair declined to 0.7346, which was slightly lower than last week’s high of 0.7400.
Marketsactionforex.com

US Dollar Rises, Stocks Retreat As Covid Worries Resume

The NZDUSD pair was little changed in early trading as investors reacted to the latest New Zealand trade numbers. According to the country’s statistics agency, total exports rose from N$5.85 billion in May to N$5.95 billion in June. In the same period, the total imports rose from N$5.4 billion to more than N$5.69 billion. As a result, the total trade surplus narrowed from N$489 million to N$269 million. These numbers provide further evidence that the country’s economy is doing well, helped by strong external and internal demand. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) stopped its asset-purchase program on Friday, becoming the first major bank to exit its pandemic QE program.
EconomyForexTV.com

New Zealand Posts NZ$261 Million Trade Surplus In June

New Zealand had a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$261 million in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday – down from NZ$489 million in May. Exports climbed NZ$871 million or 17 percent on year to NZ$5.95 billion, up from NZ$5.89 billion in the previous month. Imports jumped NZ$1.1 billion or...
Stocksactionforex.com

Mixed Equity Trading In Asia

10-yr government bond yields move generally lower [particularly NZ and China]. US equity FUTs trade mixed, S&P 500 lags. Nikkei outperforms following 2 day holiday [TOPIX Iron & Steel index outperforms amid guidance from Tokyo Steel, news related to JFE; Electric Appliances, Transport and Banks indices also rise]. Hang Seng...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY climbs to fresh 2-week highs near 130.30

EUR/JPY extends the daily upside above 130.00. The dollar remains on the defensive across the board. US New Home Sales next on tap in the calendar. The offered note around the dollar helps EUR/JPY to regain momentum beyond 130.00 the figure on Monday. EUR/JPY up on risk appetite. EUR/JPY advances...
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD pares early losses, stays below 0.7000

NZD/USD is edging higher during the European session. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 92.80. New Zealand posted a trade surplus in June. The NZD/USD pair closed the previous week modestly lower and edged lower during the Asian trading hours on Monday. With the greenback struggling to find demand in the European session, however, the pair managed to stage a rebound and was last seen posting small daily gains at 0.6980.
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Rises As Yields Retreat On Growth Concerns

Gold prices rose on Monday as the real yield on U.S. 10-year debt fell to a record low on global growth concerns. Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,808.80 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,808.45. Yields on government bonds are falling on concerns that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy