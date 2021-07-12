You can consolidate things easily
My ripped non-streaming discs, iTunes purchased albums, and streaming offerings—which you can “add” to your library—all show up in my library. Plus you can stream anything else you choose. I like the playlists they generate,too, based on what I play. I’ve found a lot of new music that way. Plays from phone, iPad, and laptop. Shared with wife and two kids, who can have their own profiles. I assume you can try it and drop it if it’s not for you, too. You can also watch Ted Lasso then, as well :)virginia.sportswar.com
