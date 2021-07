Very recently an abandoned, emaciated puppy found in the Fort Wayne area was featured in the local news. People wanted to help, offering to donate, foster and/or adopt. Calls to the shelter asking about the dog were overwhelming to the extent that the news did a follow up story asking that people please stop calling about the skinny dog. Ultimately, despite best efforts, the puppy could not be saved. I was more than saddened over the situation; I was sickened and extremely angry that someone would starve and abandon a helpless animal. I was not, however, shocked because as much as we dont want to believe it this sort of situation is not really that uncommon; it happens right here in our own county.