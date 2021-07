What we need is a highly coordinated disinformation campaign micro-targeted at SEC football chat forums like SECRant, VolQuest, and Bama Online. The idea is to create dozens of scok handles, this should not be hard for some of you, and to take over their boreds with pictures of us dressing our dogs in costumes and swapping vegan recipes. If we all chip in here, we can single handily destroy their reputation in a matter of weeks,. If you do not believe me, then prove me wrong. Dress your neighbor's labradoodle in a Bama uniform and post it all over their chat forums, then see what happens.