Social Media Management Tools Market Is Booming Worldwide with Hootsuite, Sprout,Buffer

T was bound to happen: My cat Myrtle and I came to blows. She wanted to spend her trust fund money, earned on the catwalk in her prime, to pay various periodicals and ranking services around the nation to say that she won the “2020 Cat of the Year Mentioned in a Daily Commentary.” Apparently, she had seen the various rankings that companies and MLOs pay for to promote themselves, and also how much it takes to buy some of them. Some rankings, of course, are the result of actual votes with no outgo from the marketing budget. I’m so old, I remember when “fame” and success was a by-product of talent. And yes, lenders and their MLOs tend to be very competitive, whether it is product, price, or service. Mr./Ms. Mortgage loan officer, how much does your company pay this Canadian company to list your rates? Some companies announce market share goals. Wouldn’t it be better to announce lofty customer satisfaction goals, and let the market share follow? Or for lenders to be very efficient, and gain market share that way? Speaking of which, today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and is sponsored by Candor Technology. Lenders using Candor produce a high-quality loan that requires only one underwriter touch on 70 percent of loans. Imagine the ROI by reducing fallout, improving hedge, slashing cycle time, and banishing repurchases. Today’s includes an interview with Matt Allen of NASB on whole loan trading and the scratch and dent marketplace.