We agree and I appreciate the early adopters willing to assume

By LTHoo
 15 days ago

The burdens of moving EV technology forward. For me, a car is a tool in that merely provides transportation from point A to point B. I stayed on the Skyland Drive recently and they had only two charging stations for the hundreds of auto's moving through the area. I do believe that technology will get to the point where EVs will be competitive with fossil fuel engines. For example, perhaps the price will drop and a car could have 4 x 300 mile batteries, or 1x600 mile battery and charging would only take 10 minutes, etc. Cheers!

