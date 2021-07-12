Peter Jefferson Parkway > South Pantops Drive. Bypasses all of that.

DREAM HOME! A charming bungalow of yesteryear completely updated with all the amenities that will satisfy anyone looking to purchase a home in the heart of Springfield. Once you walk through the front door; you will witness the breathtaking drama of the cathedral ceiling ornamented with crown molding and a gorgeous oversized medallion as the centerpiece for the chandelier. The main level offers living room with a gas vintage rock fireplace, dining, laundry, and a spacious kitchen with island along with 2 bedrooms and main bath; And that was just the main floor. At the top of the staircase, you will see beautiful glass French doors with a stain-glass transom leading into a 3rd bedroom or office/ nursery. Then at the end of the walkway, you will enter a well-appointed master suite of your dreams! The Master suite is 20'' X 17''...... Which features a large upscale bathroom with double vanity & walk-in shower and a walk-in closet with french doors, Bonus it also has it's very own private deck. Outback is perfect for entertaining, gardening, and plenty of privacy in the city. Looking for storage? The unfinished basement has rows of shelving just for that in this classic beauty. A true gem not to be missed!