Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Thin line between reliability, and replacement for manufacturers. One good

By Scarsnhoos Joined:
sportswar.com
 17 days ago

Need camp chair recommendations. Tired of our Kijaros... need an upgrade. -- chefhoo 07/12/2021 12:37PM. Look at the Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair...as all Yeti stuff it is pricey -- Wahoowah 07/13/2021 12:30AM. Anyone that buys a $300 camp chair deserves a beating. ** -- Ronald Mexico 07/13/2021 10:12AM. IMO, the...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#Picnic Time Sports Chairs#Southernhoo#Rei#Academy Sports#Monstertruck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Electronicshackaday.com

Black And White TV Was Hiding A Special Input Board

[John Floren] found a nice old black & white TV in a thrift store, and as so many of us would, he decided to take it home. He was surprised upon getting it there that it had, in addition to the VHF and UHF antenna inputs, a mysterious extra connector on the back. Naturally, he set about investigating.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Out Of Line Review (Switch) – In Line for a Good Time

Puzzle games can be very hit or miss. At times they can feel confusing, punishing for no real reason or have a steep difficulty curve. Out of Line has none of those things, lets get into it!. Out of Line is a 2D puzzle side-scroller game, that is quite reminiscent...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Silver stays stuck between two diagonal lines

XAG/USD has been trading in a consolidative manner since June 17th, between the 25.55 and 26.75 barriers. The broader picture looks directionless as well. The metal continues to hover above the upside support line drawn from the low of November 30th, as well as below a downside one taken from the high of February 1st. Therefore, we prefer to wait for a breakthrough in one of those lines before we start examining whether the outlook has changed to positive or negative.
Trafficmetro.net

Service Advisory: buses replace C Line (Green) between Vermont/Athens and Lakewood/I-105 this weekend

Metro will be conducting signal system upgrades on the C Line (Green) Friday, July 23 after 10 a.m. through Sunday, July 25 close of service. In order for crews to complete the work, free bus shuttles will replace trains between Vermont/Athens and Lakewood/I-105 Station. This means all eastbound trains will travel as far as Vermont/Athens and return to Redondo Beach. All westbound trains will return to Norwalk after serving the Lakewood/I-105 Station.
Carssportswar.com

It was my understanding that Brittanys have a very high capability

Of being able to turn it "on" and "off" between the home and field. That characteristic, along with the smaller size to fit into a kennel that fits our old Volvo wagon for travel, was the reason we went with the Brittany. Some of the other pointers were just too "hot" for our likes. In fact, we rejected a seven week old littermate who just went nuts over a pheasant wing on monofilament line as being too "hot" for a couple of 65 year olds, even in decent shape. And we definitely waited for retirement to tackle the project.
Sciencearxiv.org

Competition between shear and biaxial extensional viscous dissipation in the expansion dynamics of Newtonian and rheo-thinning liquid sheets

Ameur Louhichi, Carole-Ann Charles, Srishti Arora, Laurent Bouteiller, Dimitris Vlassopoulos, Laurence Ramos, Christian Ligoure. When a drop of fluid hits a small solid target of comparable size, it expands radially until reaching a maximum diameter and subsequently recedes. In this work, we show that the expansion process of liquid sheets is controlled by a combination of shear (on the target) and biaxial extensional (in the air) deformations. We propose an approach toward a rational description of the phenomenon for Newtonian and viscoelastic fluids by evaluating the viscous dissipation due to shear and extensional deformations, yielding a prediction of the maximum expansion factor of the sheet as a function of the relevant viscosity. For Newtonian systems, biaxial extensional and shear viscous dissipation are of the same order of magnitude. On the contrary, for thinning solutions of supramolecular polymers, shear dissipation is negligible compared to biaxial extensional dissipation and the biaxial thinning extensional viscosity is the appropriate quantity to describe the maximum expansion of the sheets. Moreover, we show that the rate-dependent biaxial extensional viscosities deduced from drop impact experiments are in good quantitative agreement with previous experimental data and theoretical predictions for various viscoelastic liquids.
Hobbiessportswar.com

Maybe a Browning BPS pump? Ithaca 37 pump?

I'm out of the loop now, but used to shoot competitive clays and hunt a lot -- balzhoo 07/29/2021 5:21PM. I think you'd be hard pressed to find anything decent in that price range -- Farming Hoo 07/29/2021 2:30PM. Lucky McDaniel claimed he could fire a pump faster than an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy