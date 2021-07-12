Thin line between reliability, and replacement for manufacturers. One good

Ameur Louhichi, Carole-Ann Charles, Srishti Arora, Laurent Bouteiller, Dimitris Vlassopoulos, Laurence Ramos, Christian Ligoure. When a drop of fluid hits a small solid target of comparable size, it expands radially until reaching a maximum diameter and subsequently recedes. In this work, we show that the expansion process of liquid sheets is controlled by a combination of shear (on the target) and biaxial extensional (in the air) deformations. We propose an approach toward a rational description of the phenomenon for Newtonian and viscoelastic fluids by evaluating the viscous dissipation due to shear and extensional deformations, yielding a prediction of the maximum expansion factor of the sheet as a function of the relevant viscosity. For Newtonian systems, biaxial extensional and shear viscous dissipation are of the same order of magnitude. On the contrary, for thinning solutions of supramolecular polymers, shear dissipation is negligible compared to biaxial extensional dissipation and the biaxial thinning extensional viscosity is the appropriate quantity to describe the maximum expansion of the sheets. Moreover, we show that the rate-dependent biaxial extensional viscosities deduced from drop impact experiments are in good quantitative agreement with previous experimental data and theoretical predictions for various viscoelastic liquids.