Porsche just released its first EV in the Taycan, but it is quickly speeding up its efforts to build the best high-performance electrified cars on the planet. We learned of this in February when Porsche began upgrading the new Taycan's batteries. A couple of months later, the automaker announced that it would develop its own high-performance batteries. Last month, this was reinforced by the announcement of an investment in Customcells, and now the joint venture has added the 156-year-old company BASF to the team as the exclusive development partner for its next-generation lithium-ion batteries. The deal promises high energy density and fast charging times.