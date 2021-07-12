To me Tenet's biggest problem was inaudible dialogue

Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at some of the biggest Bravo TV scandals… starting with this baby drama. On the second season of "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" — which was comprised of a fairly amorous group of adults — love (and lust!) was taken one step further when one of the crew members, Dani Soares, announced her pregnancy as the show started airing. Rumors speculating that the baby's father might be deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux made the rounds on several Bravo blogs as pregnancy buzz grew. On the first part of the "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" reunion that aired in June 2021, Dani said Jean-Luc — who claimed he wasn't able to take part in the taping with his crewmates and instead opted to call in separately to speak to host Andy Cohen — was the only guy with whom she'd been physically involved during the time her daughter, Lilly (who was born in May) was conceived. On the second part of the reunion, Jean-Luc told Andy, "I asked for a paternity test and essentially that turned into a lot of backlash and her not wanting to hear from me and essentially not [wanting to have] anything [to do] with me … I told her that if this is my child I want to be a part of that child's life every single day as much as I can." Dani, who never waivered about her baby's paternity, said she'd agreed to a DNA test but wanted Jean-Luc to pay for and organize it… but he had yet to do so at the time.