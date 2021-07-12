Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

To me Tenet's biggest problem was inaudible dialogue

By HOOfan_1 Joined:
sportswar.com
 17 days ago

I tried to like, watched it 3 times. I love Presitige and Memento -- Wembley 07/12/2021 5:31PM. And tried to do something different with a 6'3" Australian female lead -- HooInDE 07/12/2021 3:07PM. Its a no-brainer. I've gotten so much value out of Disney + its crazy ** -- 98Cav...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
TV SeriesInverse

can fix Marvel’s biggest TV problem with one simple trick

Marvel’s Disney+ shows are already in a rut. Loki Season 2 might be the solution. Loki’s ending revealed many secrets about the series and the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the truth behind the Time Variance Authority and the identity of the Time Keepers... or, Time Keeper, as it turned out. Perhaps no reveal was more surprising, though, than the mid-credit announcement that Loki was getting a Season 2.
MusicYour EDM

REPORT: Price Per Stream, YouTube Is Still The Biggest Problem For Artists

A new report from The Trichordist, a group that promotes itself as “Artists For An Ethical and Sustainable Internet,” released in March this year, examines the updates to the streaming royalties that all major and minor platforms afford to artists. It’s no secret that musicians receive less than one cent per stream and it often takes upwards of millions of streams to begin to see a return on streaming, but it still accounts for 64% of all recorded music revenues by sheer volume alone.
TV & Videoswonderwall.com

Bravo TV's biggest scandals

Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at some of the biggest Bravo TV scandals… starting with this baby drama. On the second season of "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" — which was comprised of a fairly amorous group of adults — love (and lust!) was taken one step further when one of the crew members, Dani Soares, announced her pregnancy as the show started airing. Rumors speculating that the baby's father might be deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux made the rounds on several Bravo blogs as pregnancy buzz grew. On the first part of the "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" reunion that aired in June 2021, Dani said Jean-Luc — who claimed he wasn't able to take part in the taping with his crewmates and instead opted to call in separately to speak to host Andy Cohen — was the only guy with whom she'd been physically involved during the time her daughter, Lilly (who was born in May) was conceived. On the second part of the reunion, Jean-Luc told Andy, "I asked for a paternity test and essentially that turned into a lot of backlash and her not wanting to hear from me and essentially not [wanting to have] anything [to do] with me … I told her that if this is my child I want to be a part of that child's life every single day as much as I can." Dani, who never waivered about her baby's paternity, said she'd agreed to a DNA test but wanted Jean-Luc to pay for and organize it… but he had yet to do so at the time.
sportswar.com

That is an awful amount of time. :)

I get up each morning feeling like I'm at least 104 but by the end of day.. -- Slider 07/29/2021 12:24PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘We don’t tolerate that here’: Viral TikTok shows Karen being escorted out of an IKEA for calling people the N-word

A video of an IKEA customer who was allegedly yelling the N-word at people went viral, sparking debate on how mental illness is treated differently between white people and people of color. @squiddy_tiddies. just wanted to enjoy my FJÄDERMOLN in peace!! #publicfreakout #mentalhealth. ♬ original sound – cabroncito travieso. “Just...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother of mixed race twins says she is constantly having to explain to strangers how they are related

A mother of biracial twins who look very different from each other has said that she often needs to explain to strangers that they are related. Jade Ball, 32, from Salford, Greater Manchester, said strangers can’t believe that her biracial twins are related because one twin has blue eyes and blonde hair, while the other has brown hair, brown eyes and dark skin.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Heather Rae Young Reminds Us There is Only Going to Be One Mrs El Moussa — and It's Not Christina (Exclusive)

"Her name is not Christina El Moussa... I'm going to be Heather El Moussa." Heather Rae Young doesn't think she'll double date with her fiancé's ex and her new man. When asked if she and Tarek had met Christina El Moussa's boyfriend Joshua Hall yet, the "Selling Sunset" star replied in the affirmative — but not before making a very important correction.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Mena Suvari: “Slowly but Surely Meth Became My Life. And Then It Took Over”

Nineties It Girl Mena Suvari, who you recognize from hugely popular movies American Pie and American Beauty, is coming clean about her double life. In her new memoir, The Great Peace, the award-winning actor divulges intimate, moving, and, at times, shocking details about her off-camera world—including her teenage struggles with drug addiction, her emotionally destructive relationships with older men, and how the #MeToo movement ultimately inspired her to share her experience with the dark side of young Hollywood fame. Below, read the chapter “Meth Month” from Mena’s debut memoir, out today.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy