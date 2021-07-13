Cancel
Well, the GBS numbers out today WRT JnJ, "rare" as the are, are also..

.closing in on numbers deemed significant enough to scuttle at least one previous vaccine (1 in 128k for the JnJ CV vax compared to the 1 in 100k that led to the halting of the Swine Flu Vax program in '76). Granted, the GBS cases have been mostly in older men, and only in j&j.. But, then again, they just discovered the "signal", so those numbers can only go up. Ditto the myocarditis numbers, which most definitely impact younger men.

