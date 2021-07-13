Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

‘How long can Australia go on like this?’: what world thought of ‘feeble’ Covid vaccine rollout

By Helen Sullivan in Sydney
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35sgFg_0av7kZw500
People queue to receive their coronavirus vaccination in Sydney Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

In the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, Australia was lauded by news outlets around the world as a model of how to handle the virus. The country recorded few cases and when there were outbreaks, authorities brought them under control.

A year later, Australia’s management of the pandemic is hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

“One day a rooster, the next a feather duster”, the Financial Times wrote in an editorial lamenting the glacial pace of the country’s vaccine rollout.

“Sydney in lockdown, borders shut and hardly anyone vaccinated. How long can Australia go on like this? ” CNN said. The network has also reported on the backlash to Sydney’s graphic vaccine ad, which depicts a young woman – she looks younger than 40, the age limit to be eligible for a vaccine – gasping for air, alone in hospital.

Related: ‘Stuffed’: how Australia’s ‘unconscionable’ gamble on Covid vaccines backfired

The fortress cannot hold ,” the New York Times reported in a piece warning that, without a much higher vaccination rate, the usual tactics of lockdowns and blanket testing may not be enough.

Two different Washington Post stories quoted Australians outside and inside the country describing themselves as “ abandoned ” and “ prisoners ”, and the official response to pandemic as “devoid of reality” .

Article after article cited the damning figure that Australia is last in the OECD when it comes to vaccinations. The rollout has been called “feeble”, “far behind”, “chaos” and a “strollout”.

The Financial Times editorial board wrote in an opinion piece this week: “Having squandered its early victory over the virus, despite being one of the world’s wealthiest countries, Australia now faces a costly round of restrictions as it struggles to protect a largely un-immunised population from outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant.”

The piece, titled “ Fatal flaws in Australia’s hermit nation strategy (£) ”, argued that, “Until now, Australia has enjoyed a glow of global approval for adroitly weathering the crisis with a ‘Covid-zero’ policy of ruthless virus suppression.”

An opinion piece in the Telegraph, which begins “Down Under, the world has turned upside down”, argued that “the situation in Australia flags up a grim fact of the pandemic period that whenever you’re about to breathe a sigh of relief, events have a nasty habit of dashing expectations”.

Much of the coverage pointed out the contradictions in the Morrison government’s response. The Washington Post reported that the French rugby team was allowed into the country at a time when one Australian missed his brother’s wedding, his grandmother’s funeral, and was unable to help his father recover from a post-surgery infection that put him in hospital.

The Post also noted that Australia had moved to “further seal itself off from the world” by halving international arrivals in response to the outbreak.

Related: Young Australians don’t need a Covid ‘wake-up call’. We need to be vaccinated | Josephine Tovey

“There is relatively little chance of catching Covid-19 in Australia but the stakes are high if you do,” wrote the Times of London .

Australian authorities reported a slight easing in new Covid cases in Sydney on Tuesday , but left open the possibility of extending a lockdown in the country’s largest city to douse an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. Authorities also reported the death of a man in his 70s, the second Covid death in the country this year, both during the new outbreak.

The biggest pandemic story within Australia this week is arguably what exactly happened during the federal government’s vaccine negotiations with Pfizer , which produces one of two vaccines Australia recommends as safe for people under 40.

On Sunday night, it emerged that by late June this year, the prime minister Scott Morrison – infamous for declaring that vaccinations are “not a race” – had not spoken directly to Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive, Albert Bourla .

This approach, first reported by the ABC , has been compared with the prime minister having made at least 55 phone calls earlier in the year on behalf of then-finance minister Matthias Corman, who was lobbying – successfully – to become the OECD’s next secretary general.

A source also told the ABC that Australia’s approach to vaccine negotiations with Pfizer was “rude, dismissive and penny pinching”.

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd joined a chorus of ex-Australian prime ministers and opposition leaders in frank condemnation of Morrison’s handling of the vaccine rollout.

It was reported that Rudd – who was prime minister from 2007 to 2010 and again briefly in 2013 – made a phone call that helped pave the way for more civil conversations between Pfizer and the government. Later, Rudd distanced himself from the idea that he had helped in concrete contractual negotiations, releasing a statement saying: “Mr Rudd would definitely not seek to associate himself with the Australian government’s comprehensively botched vaccine procurement program.”

Malcolm Turnbull, who led the country from 2015 to 2018, has described it as a “phenomenal” and “comprehensive” failure.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Malcolm Turnbull
Person
Kevin Rudd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Aap#The Financial Times#Cnn#The New York Times#Australians#Oecd#Un#The Washington Post#French#The Times Of London#Abc#Ex Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
Australia
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

Morning mail: Melbourne in fifth lockdown, Kremlin leak, funnel-web venom hope

Good morning. Victoria is waking up to its fifth lockdown. The national cabinet is convening to decide on lockdown support payments. Australia is under growing pressure as the US follows the EU lead on carbon tariffs. And a leaked Kremlin document suggests Russia launched a secret multi-agency effort to interfere in the 2016 US presidential elections.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Can long-COVID be treated with monthly vaccines?

Amidst the excitement of lockdown lifting and the hype around the UK’s vaccination uptake, there lurks a slow-burning threat - long-COVID. The condition is characterised as a person continuing to develop or display signs and symptoms of a COVID-19 infection from four weeks after the initial infection. Long-COVID can see sufferers experiencing coronavirus symptoms for months after infection, significantly affecting their ability to conduct day to day tasks.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'They won't get away with it': Australia warns China WILL face consequences for huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world - as Beijing slams accusation as a 'huge lie'

China 'won't get away with' a huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world, Karen Andrews said on Tuesday. The Home Affairs Minister slammed Beijing for 'undermining international stability' after Australia joined the US, UK, European Union, New Zealand, Canada, and NATO in accusing Beijing of a large hack on the Microsoft Exchange email server earlier this year.
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Australia is letting in celebs like Caitlyn Jenner while thousands of its own citizens are stuck overseas due to COVID-19 rules

More than 30,000 Australians are stuck overseas due to the country's COVID-19 rules. But Caitlyn Jenner and other celebrities have been allowed to visit for film and TV production. British far-right commentator Katie Hopkins is being deported after she bragged about flouting COVID-19 rules. See more stories on Insider's business...
POTUSNewsweek

Germany Accuses China of Distributing COVID Vaccines With 'Very Clear Political Demands'

Germany accused China of distributing COVID-19 vaccines with "very clear political demands" on Tuesday. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' criticism of China came as the International Red Cross warned this week of a "widening global vaccine divide" and said wealthy nations need to increase the rate of fulfilling global vaccine distribution pledges made, the Associated Press reported. Maas also accused Russia's vaccine distribution as being used for political motives.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Australia makes HUGE move against China accusing the communist superpower of launching 'malicious' cyber attacks - as government takes rare step to accuse Beijing of hiring 'contract hackers'

The Australian government has taken a bold step in its ongoing diplomatic spat with China, naming the communist state for the first time as the party responsible for a series of 'malicious' cyber attacks. Scott Morrison in June last year shocked the nation by outlining how an un-named 'state-actor' had...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

A New Covid Variant Is Being Investigated In The U.K. After Being Detected In Countries Including The U.S. And Japan

A new coronavirus variant—currently known as B.1.621—is under investigation in the U.K., Public Health England announced Friday, after being discovered in a handful of other countries, including the U.S., as the country struggles to deal with rising cases driven by the infectious Delta variant after dropping most pandemic restrictions earlier this week.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Australia observes another Chinese ship heading towards

Canberra [Australia], July 18 (ANI): Australian Defence Forces (ADF) observed another Chinese spy ship approaching Australia's coast ahead of the US-Australian Talisman Sabre 2021 exercises. The People's Liberation Army general intelligence ship, the Haiwangxing, is said to be approaching Australia's east coast via Solomon Sea, The Daily Telegraph reported citing...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mystery Queensland Covid-19 case with fully vaccinated woman testing positive unrelated to any known cluster - as South Australia plunges into lockdown and Victoria extends shutdown for a week

An extraordinary 14 million Australians are under lockdown as the nation struggles to keep Covid from spreading out of control and a mystery case emerges in Queensland. South Australia will join New South Wales and Victoria in lockdown after a further two cases overnight. From 6pm on Tuesday night, the entire state will enter seven days of lockdown.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Australian MP calls for people who refuse to have vaccine to be banned from all public places

An Australian parliamentarian has demanded that the Covid-19 vaccine be made mandatory for everyone above 18 and those who refuse to take it should have their movements “controlled and restricted.”Upper House politician Frank Pangallo from the SA-Best party, has demanded that vaccination be made mandatory for workplaces, travel and when visiting public or hospitality venues. “While people might still have a choice whether or not to get vaccinated, what they can do in the community will need to be controlled and restricted,” Mr Pangallo was quoted as saying by Adelaide Now. He suggested that the government introduce “vaxport,” a...
Public HealthTelegraph

Australian man ties bedsheets together to escape fourth-floor hotel quarantine

An Australian man has been arrested after escaping his quarantine room on the fourth floor of a hotel using a rope made from bed sheets. After arriving in Perth on an interstate flight from Brisbane, the man, 39, had his application for entry refused under the state's tough border entry rules intended to stop the virus entering from elsewhere in the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy