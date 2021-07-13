Cancel
Homeless

St. Benedict's finances hit hard during pandemic

By Christie Netherton Messenger-Inquirer
 13 days ago
After more than a year without its normal fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter is kicking off its efforts with its 6th annual golf scramble.

The fundraiser is set for 8 a.m. on Sept. 18.

St. Benedict’s golf scramble, according to executive director Harry Pedigo, is the shelter’s largest fundraiser, bringing in around $15,000 to $20,000 each year.

After the last year with little to no public engagement or fundraising, Pedigo said the shelter is ready to get back out in the community and share its mission while bringing in some much needed funds for the shelter after pandemic costs depleted its general fund significantly.

“Over the past year, we’ve had to increase our staffing because we haven’t been able to utilize volunteers like we normally would, and our expenses have gone up from not being able to fundraise, which means that we’re relying solely on the community for support and private donations,” he said.

Pedigo said 10% of the shelter’s budget comes from fundraising efforts, which may not seem like much, but it goes a long way.

“Without being able to do fundraisers, we lose relationships, are not able to acquire new relationships, and those relationships help the sustainability of the shelter,” he said. “Not being able to have them the last year and a half has been hard on us all, and not to mention the social aspect of it — being able to come together and convey our mission and keeping it in the forefront of those that do support us.”

Pedigo said fundraising proceeds, specifically from the golf scramble, go into the shelter’s general operating fund expense account, which helps pay for a variety of things, including overhead costs, supplies, utilities, transportation and medication for clients.

Anyone interested in signing up for the golf scramble or any future events with St. Benedict’s may do so by visiting the shelter’s website, StBenedictsOwensboro.org or by calling the shelter at 270-541-1003.

“It means so much to us just to be able to get to see everybody’s face again and be able to share our mission again and kind of come together,” he said. “We hope that people want to come out and support the event.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

