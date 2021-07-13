Cancel
Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market Trends, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2027

Las Vegas Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market is projected to grow to USD 2.37 billion by 2027. The increasing demand for the item from the health care sector is primarily driving the market's growth. Apart from this growing awareness amongst people regarding health and safety as well as supportive government regulations are expected to augment the industry's growth during the forecast period.

