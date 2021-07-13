Cancel
Reusable Food Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027 | Reports And Data

Las Vegas Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global Reusable Food Packaging Market is projected to reach USD 29.32 billion in 2027. The factors associated to the growth of the market include the greater emphasis on the zero-waste of plastic packaging especially in the European Union and North American nations, newer restrictions on the single usage of plastic food-packaging especially for the take-out meals, higher degree of recyclability using a certain plastic ingredients used in the packaging, rising requirement of flexible food-grade packaging solutions, technological advancement in recyclable plastic products and the overall importance on the reduced plastic usage.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

