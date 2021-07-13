Almost Famous soundtrack to be released as massive 102-track box set
The soundtrack to the much-loved music film Almost Famous is to be rereleased to mark the movie's 20th anniversary. Almost Famous, directed by Cameron Crowe, was a semi-autobiographical tale of a young journalist's first assignment for Rolling Stone, an on-the-road piece with the imaginary band Stillwater. Based on Crowe's own experiences as a writer, the film featured a soundtrack that included Led Zeppelin, The Who, Yes, Elton John, The Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more.www.loudersound.com
