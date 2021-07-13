Almost Famous soundtrack to be released as massive 102-track box set

The holiday season might be months away, but regardless of how early anyone wants to get into the spirit of the season, its hard to argue that the Vince Guaraldi Trio's music for A Charlie Brown Christmas is some of the most evocative music in the winter months to reflect upon countless cherished memories. To celebrate the soundtrack, Craft Recordings is releasing limited-edition vinyl of the soundtrack featuring a silver-foil cover. Additionally, Craft is also releasing a glitter-infused edition of the soundtrack. You can pre-order these limited-edition releases of the A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack now before it hits shelves on October 1st.