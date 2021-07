A woman, who State Fire Marshal's Office officials say was set on fire, has died because of her injuries. The woman died Sunday, July 25. According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies, 49-year-old Derwin Hamilton admitted to them that he set his girlfriend and his great-nephew on fire after the woman told him she was leaving him. The 5-year-old boy, Joshua Hamilton, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The woman was listed in critical condition, but State Fire Marshal's Office spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue says that the woman died yesterday.