Louisiana State Parks Seeing Surge in Interest

Looking to get away? You're not alone, as many Louisianans are looking to state parks for an escape. Now, the narcissistic side of me would like to take the credit for the surge in interest in Louisiana state parks. After all, I have spent a lot of time writing about awesome state parks in our great state. Just a couple of weeks ago I wrote about greatest hiking trail in Louisiana, located inside Louisiana's largest state park. You can find that article by clicking HERE. Before that, I wrote many articles about my love for state parks. My only regret is not falling in love with our state parks sooner.