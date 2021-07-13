Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Non-Life Insurance Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Charter Ping, Federal Phoenix, Mapfre

Las Vegas Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Non-Life Insurance Market Survey & Outlook" is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Non-Life Insurance offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth pattern, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AIG Phil. Ins. Company (Chartis Phils., Inc.), UCPB General Insurance Company, Inc., Federal Phoenix Assurance Co., Inc., Pioneer Insurance & Surety Corporation, Malayan Insurance Company, Inc., Standard Insurance Company, Inc., Prudential Guarantee and Assurance, Inc., Charter Ping An (Philippine Charter Ins. Corp.), Mapfre Insular Insurance Corporation & BPI/MS Insurance Corporation.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Market Research#Insurance Company#Non Life Insurance Market#Insurers#Chartis Phils#Philippine Charter Ins#Lsb Personal#Commercial Industrial#Vehicle Insurance Other#Asia Pacific#Mea#Others Rsb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
News Break
Economy
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
News Break
Health Insurance
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Insurance
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Video Management Software Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Video Management Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Video Management Software market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Video Management Software industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

E-waste And Information Technology Asset Disposition Market Size To Reach USD 115.06 Billion In 2028 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global E-waste and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market size is expected to reach USD 115.06 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global E-waste and IT Asset Disposition market revenue growth is driven by increasing usage of advanced technologies, electronic devices, and equipment globally, and disposal of these products after end-of-useful life. Rising concerns regarding the harmful effects of E-waste on human health and the environment is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Environmental risks of E-waste are severe as waste contains hazardous and toxic materials, including lead, mercury, chromium, beryllium, cadmium, and chemical flame retardants, which can leach into water and soil. High level of E-waste generation each year is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market to a significant extent.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Healthcare Workforce Management System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Infor, McKesson, Workday

Latest released the research study on Global Healthcare Workforce Management System Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Healthcare Workforce Management System Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Healthcare Workforce Management System. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM Corporation (United States),Infor, Inc. (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Kronos, Inc. (United States),SAP SE (Germany),McKesson Corporation (United States),Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (United States) ,ATOSS Software AG (Germany),Workday, Inc. (United States) ,dormakaba Group (Switzerland).
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Inflatable Products Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Ultramagic, Airquee, Big Ideas

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Inflatable Products Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Inflatable Products market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Robotaxi Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030

The Robotaxi Market is projected to grow from 617 units in 2021 to reach 1,445,822 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 136.8%. Automotive companies are investing huge amounts in research and testing of self-driving technology. The emerging trend of robotaxis, shuttles, and vans are fueling the overall growth of the market. Other major factors responsible for growth are increasing demand for ride-hailing services, optimizing fleet management, and reducing the overall cost of operations. With the rising demand for public transport, there has been a substantial increase in the use of technologically advanced vehicles such as fully-electric vehicles, semi-autonomous, and autonomous vehicles which have raised the demand for self-driving vehicles. Companies such as Waymo (US), Cruise Automation (US), Baidu (China), AutoX (China), and Tesla (US) are leading the market.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Offshore Decommissioning Market worth $8.0 Billion by 2027

According to the new market research report "Offshore Decommissioning Market by Service (Well Plugging & Abandonment, Platform Removal, Conductor Removal) Depth (Shallow, Deepwater) Structure (Topsides, Substructure) Removal (Leave in Place, Partial, Complete), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Offshore Decommissioning Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 5.2 billion in 2021 to USD 8.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Aging offshore oil & gas infrastructure and maturing fields are driving the offshore decommissioning industry. Low oil prices of the past couple of years have made it even more difficult to maintain low production mature reserves, driving companies to accelerate decommissioning plans for such oil & gas fields.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Container Application Platform Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Microsoft, Apcera, Cisco

The latest study released on the Global Container Application Platform Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Container Application Platform market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

E-Bill Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Jopari Solutions, Monitise, ACI Worldwide

The latest independent research document on Global E-Bill examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The E-Bill study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of E-Bill market report advocates analysis of Jopari Solutions, Monitise Group, ACI Worldwide, Discover Financial Services, Jack Henry & Associates, Enterprise Billing Software, Bottomline Technologies, Communications Data Group, CSG Systems International, Unity FI Solutions & Alacriti.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Connected Entertainment Ecosystems Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Amazon, Apple, Google LLC

The latest study released on the Global Connected Entertainment Ecosystems Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Connected Entertainment Ecosystems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Management Consulting Services Market May Set New Growth Story | Deloitte Consulting, PwC, EY

The latest study released on the Global Management Consulting Services Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Management Consulting Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Automotive Dealer Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cox Automotive, DealerSocket, WHI Solutions

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Automotive Dealer Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Dealer Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

On-Call Scheduling Software Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Kronos, 1Call, PetalMD

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "On-Call Scheduling Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the On-Call Scheduling Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Call Tracking Software Market Shaping A New Growth Cycle | CallFire, DialogTech, Marchex

Global Call Tracking Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Call Tracking Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Invoca, CallFire, DialogTech, Marchex, M&M Helton Enterprises, Dial 800, VoiceOps, Telstra, AddSource, WhatConverts, Callback Tracker, Convirza, CallTrackingMetrics & Vontio.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Flow Battery Market Revenues to Grow 18.0% per year through 2026

According to a research report "Flow Battery Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Redox Flow Battery, Hybrid Flow Battery), Material, Storage (Compact and Large scale), Application (Utilities, Commercial & Industrial, EV Charging Station), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″,published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Flow Battery Market size is expected to grow from USD 214 million in 2021 to USD 489 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.0%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by inherent advantages of flow batteries, increasing investments in renewable energy, high demand for flow batteries in utilities, and increase in telecommunication tower installations.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Satellite Payloads Market to See Fastest Growth by 2026

According to the new market research report "Satellite Payloads Market by Type (Communication, Imagery, Software-defined Payload, Navigation), Satellite (CubeSat, Small Satellite, Medium Satellite, Large Satellite), Orbit, Application, End User, Frequency, and Region – Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Satellite Payloads Market is estimated at USD 3.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2021 to 2026. Growing investments by several governments particularly in developed and developing economies such as the US, India, and China, among others. The satellite payloads are used for several applications, including communication, earth observation and remote sensing, mapping and navigation, scientific research and exploration, surveillance and security, space observation, and various other applications by defense, intelligence, civil, commercial, and/or government users Continuous advancements in the miniaturization of satellite payloads through technological advancements in digital components, low-mission costs, and the increasing use of satellite constellations are major drivers for the growth of this market. COVID-19 has affected the Satellite payloads market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for Satellite payloads in applications.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Medical Perfusion Technology Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.20% during 2021 to 2027 Globally - AXIOM MRC

The factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, rapid growth of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, growing demand for advanced products for organ transplantation, increase in geriatric population, technological developments in the emerging economies and increasing cell-based research activities are anticipated to contribute to the market growth.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Bigger Than Expected | Direct Gap, StateFarm, Allstate Insurance Company

The ' Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Jeans Market to See Booming Growth Worldwide with Diesel, Inditex, Dolce and Gabbana

The Latest Released Jeans market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Jeans market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Jeans market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as American Eagle Outfitters, Edwin, Frame, PullandBear, Parasuco, VF Corp., Calvin Klein, DL1961 Premium Denim, True Religion, Esprit Holdings Ltd, HandM, PVH Corporation, Inditex, Replay, Mango, AG Jeans, TopShop, Gap, Goldsign Jeans, Denham, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Diesel S.p.A., Paper Denim and Cloth, Uniqlo, American Apparel, Citizen of Humanity & Fidelity Denim.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | Kofax Inc, UiPath, Inc, Blue Prism, Pegasystems Inc

The ' Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

Comments / 0

Community Policy