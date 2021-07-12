Croatian Village Plagued By 100 Gigantic Sinkholes Following Massive Earthquake

A series of sizeable earthquakes shook Alaska late Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey, triggering tsunami concerns around the Pacific Rim. The largest magnitude of the temblors was reported to be 8.2, with several aftershocks ranging from 5.6 mag to 6.2 were confirmed by the USGS. The U.S. tsunami alert system sent notifications to residents along the southern coast of Alaska and several people posted videos as residents evacuated to higher ground. Authorities as far away as Hawaii, Japan and New Zealand confirmed they were also on alert for potential tsunami waves. No loss of life or property damage has been reported.