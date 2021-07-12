Cancel
Environment

Croatian Village Plagued By 100 Gigantic Sinkholes Following Massive Earthquake

By Marco Margaritoff
allthatsinteresting.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVillagers in Mečenčani and Borojovići are finding their homes threatened by enormous, unpredictable sinkholes following December's 6.4-magnitude earthquake. It was six days after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Croatia on Dec. 29, 2020 that Nikola Borojević saw his garden destroyed. Rather than waking up to marvel at his potato seedlings, the resident of Mečenčani was met by a 98-foot-wide sinkhole with a 49-foot drop.

