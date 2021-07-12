Croatian Village Plagued By 100 Gigantic Sinkholes Following Massive Earthquake
Villagers in Mečenčani and Borojovići are finding their homes threatened by enormous, unpredictable sinkholes following December's 6.4-magnitude earthquake. It was six days after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Croatia on Dec. 29, 2020 that Nikola Borojević saw his garden destroyed. Rather than waking up to marvel at his potato seedlings, the resident of Mečenčani was met by a 98-foot-wide sinkhole with a 49-foot drop.allthatsinteresting.com
