K-12 Educational Technology Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Cengage Learning, Intel, Oracle
Latest released the research study on Global K-12 Educational Technology Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. K-12 Educational Technology Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the K-12 Educational Technology. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Chungdahm Learning [South Korea],Dell [United States],Educomp Solutions [India],Next Education [India],Samsung [South Korea],TAL Education Group [ China],Tata Class Edge [India],Adobe Systems [ United States],Blackboard [United States],BenQ [Taiwan ],Cengage Learning [United States],D2L [Canada],Ellucian [United States],IBM []United States,Intel [United States],Knewton [United States],Mcmillan Learning [United States],McGraw-Hill Education [United States],Microsoft [United States],Oracle [United States],Pearson Education [United Kingdom],Promethean World [United States],Saba Software [ United States],Smart Technologies [Canada].www.lasvegasherald.com
Comments / 0