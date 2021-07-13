Navigation Satellite System Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Qualcomm, Trimble, Broadcom

The use of voice recognition technology is increasing in our everyday lives with voice search, many people are using assistants like google home, sir, and Alexa. Mobile speech recognition software is an application which creates use of speech recognition algorithms to identify the spoken languages and act accordingly, This software analyzes the sound and tries to convert it into text. These systems are available for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Windows Phone devices. Mobile speech recognition software program used to take the input of human speech, interpret it and transcribe it into text by breaking down the speech into bits it can interpret, converts it into a digital format and analyzes the pieces of content from end-user. Increasing Prominence of Voice-Based User Interface Technologies is booming the demand for mobile speech recognition software market.