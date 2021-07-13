Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Comparing Fixed Index Annuity Pros and Cons with Darcy Bergen

Las Vegas Herald
 13 days ago

Financial advisor Darcy Bergen recounts the pros and cons of fixed index annuities for individual investors. Annuities have become more prevalent in recent years, prompting more insurance companies to enter the marketplace. With so many index annuity companies offering products, it can be difficult for investors to negotiate the pros and cons of this investment choice. To help you wade through the plethora of annuities available, financial advisor Darcy Bergen has put together a list of pros and cons for your consideration. First, let's define what a fixed index annuity is.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Annuities#Annuity#Pros And Cons#Bergen Financial Group#Social Security#Advisory Alpha Llc#Consulting And Education#Menafn#Content Marketing#Ips#Pr Wirein
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Insurance Companies
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
BusinessValdosta Daily Times

PATRICK: A 6.1% bump in Social Security?

COLA and Social Security. The news keeps getting better for Social Security recipients. It's now projected that benefits will increase 6.1% in 2022, up from the 4.7% forecast just two months ago. That would be the most significant increase since 1983. It’s all about inflation. Social Security cost of living...
Personal FinancePosted by
Robb Report

The 6 Best Life Insurance Policies for Passing on Your Wealth

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Cash value life insurance can be an important financial planning tool, especially if you’re looking to pass along significant wealth to...
EconomyHerald & Review

4 Moves to Ensure You're a Retirement Multimillionaire

When you imagine yourself in retirement, what sort of picture comes to mind? Do you see yourself traveling a lot, joining a country club, or living in a city with plenty of nightlife?. If those are some of your retirement goals, then you may need a lot of money to...
MarketsCNBC

Why some investors are banking on a bitcoin IRA instead of Social Security

BitcoinIRA launched in May of 2016, offering investors the tax-advantage of an IRA, plus the return of a high-risk, high-reward alternative asset class. The company has more than 100,000 individual account holders, including clients as young as 18-years-old. For Matthew Roed, Social Security is looking a lot less promising than...
Personal Financesearktoday.com

Is Roth IRA better for young workers?

If you’re in the early stages of your career, you’re probably not thinking much about retirement. Nonetheless, it’s never too soon to start preparing for it, as time may be your most valuable asset. So, you may want to consider retirement savings vehicles, one of which is an IRA. Depending on your income, you might have the choice between a traditional IRA and a Roth IRA. Which is better for you?
Personal FinanceFortune

Can Robinhood be trusted with retirement accounts?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Robinhood, the brokerage popular among novice traders, may soon add retirement accounts onto its platform following its impending IPO, espected this week. New types of accounts could add scale to the brokerage—but may draw even more scrutiny from financial regulators.
Income Taxcrossroadstoday.com

Avoid Taxes on Social Security With This Key Retirement Decision

Millions of seniors today collect Social Security, and for some of them, it’s their main source of income. But many retirees are shocked to learn that Social Security benefits, like other types of income, are subject to taxes. And that alone can constitute a major financial blow. The good news,...
Marketscascadebusnews.com

Pros & Cons: Accepting Bitcoin Payments

Many brick-and-mortar stores and online businesses are seeking various payment options to serve their customers better. Besides being an investment vehicle, bitcoin is a reliable form of payment, and that’s why many businesses accept it. Like many online payment methods, bitcoin users can pay for goods and services from anywhere since they don’t need to travel to a store or bank.
Personal FinancePosted by
TheStreet

CUNA Mutual Group Launches ZoneChoice™ Registered Index-Linked Annuity

MADISON, Wis., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CUNA Mutual Group, a leading insurance and financial services company, announced today the launch of the new ZoneChoice Annuity, a registered index-linked annuity, issued by MEMBERS Life Insurance Company. This new product will allow savers to personalize their investment strategy to meet their unique risk tolerance with the potential to deliver higher returns through varying market cycles along with valuable downside protection.
Income TaxSuffolk News-Herald

The pros and cons of early retirement rollovers

Did you know you may be able to take your 401(k), 403(b), or 457 plan and roll it into another type of retirement account while you are still working? Let’s look at how these rollovers can happen and the pros and cons of making them. To start, some basics. Distributions...
Real EstateLas Vegas Herald

Robert Tweed: Real Estate Investor Talks about Deferring Taxes on Your Investment Property Sale

Real estate investor Robert Tweed discusses ways to defer taxes on real estate sales, particularly 1031 exchanges. Canadian Robert Tweed has developed an expertise in 1031 transactions and has completed $500 million in investments in this sector. The IRS allows individuals to defer investment properties in a number of scenarios, including deferring taxes on installment sale agreements.
Credits & LoansForbes

3 Pros And Cons When Borrowing Hard Money

Steve Byrne is founder of EquiSource and has been in commercial real estate investment, management, and finance for nearly 40 years. A hard money loan is asset-based financing. This means that a borrower posts physical property as collateral in exchange for funds. These transactions are similar to short-term bridge loans and typically involve real estate investments. The loans are also short or immediate-term financings, typically lasting up to three years, and are used primarily for quick access to cash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy