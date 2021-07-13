The Bearcat Bounce Pod Ep 41 Brady Throwing Darts

It’s going to take Mac Jones at least a few months to earn credibility within the NFL. He appears to be off to a good start. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots took advantage of Jones’ NFL Draft slide by taking him with the No. 15 overall pick. He’ll eventually be their franchise quarterback, but first he will have to beat out veteran Cam Newton. For Jones to do so, he’ll have to make a big impression at training camp.