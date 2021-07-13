The Bearcat Bounce Pod Ep 41 Brady Throwing Darts
The man, the myth and the legend Brady Collins joins the Bearcat Bounce Podcast to discuss his point of view on a memorable Squatfest 2021, the growth of the freshman class, the softball game to rule all and much more. Brent Young, Aaron Smith and Chad Brendel then discuss the latest news in the world of football and basketball recruiting before diving head first into the BBP Mailbag. All of these and more this week on the BBP presented by BearcatJournal.com.247sports.com
