Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PS5 restocks update: these are the stores we're camping on today

By Brendan Griffiths
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We hope you're up nice and early as there's a strong possibility of multiple retailers getting a PS5 restock in today in both the UK and the US. Last week taught us that 8-10am is a favorite for many UK retailers, so these are the stores you'll want to check first thing. Timings in the US are much more spread apart with 7am ET often rewarding early shoppers, then there's a mid-afternoon drop. Evening resupplies are rarer, but not unheard of.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Headsets#Digital Edition#Sony Usa#The Hardware Ecommerce#Techradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Netflix
Related
InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung sneakily opened up its free TV streaming service to all

Samsung TV Plus is a TV streaming service that lets Samsung smart TV owners watch live TV channels for free. Initially, the service was exclusive to Samsung smart TVs, but that changed last year when the South Korean electronics giant brought it to mobile and tablets. Samsung also expanded the service to multiple markets, including India, earlier this year. But one hurdle remained: you must own a Samsung smart TV or a Galaxy smartphone to access this free TV streaming service. But that’s no longer the case.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Another Amazon-first gadget brand has suspiciously vanished: Choetech

If you’re in the market for a new charger or cable, you might find fewer brands on Amazon than you’d expect — because at least six of them have mysteriously disappeared. The giant retailer confirmed last month that it had removed Aukey, Mpow, RavPower, Vava and TaoTronics, but now a sixth gadget maker has similarly vanished in a puff of smoke: Choetech, a company perhaps best known for inexpensive wireless charging pads. (A few Verge staffers have them sitting around right now.)
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically handing out Fitbit smartwatches today

Summer provides countless opportunities to catch up on your health and fitness regimen, or start a new one, and one of the best ways to get going is with these Fitbit deals. Right now, at Best Buy, they are practically giving away Fitbit smart watches: you can save $30 on a Fitbit Charge 4, save $30 on a Fitbit Versa 3, and save $70 on a Fitbit Sense. These incredible offers can not only save you money, they can help upgrade your fitness and help monitor your health. Save huge, and increase your wellness potential by a factor of fun, right now at Best Buy.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Banned brand Aukey is still selling earbuds on Amazon

When Amazon started cracking down on mobile electronics companies with shady reviewer programs, Aukey and Mpow were the first to get whacked — and yet Aukey is still selling at least three sets of wireless earbuds at the giant online retailer, The Verge has found. Two weeks ago, I pointed...
ElectronicsCNET

Get this Soundpeats smart watch fitness tracker for just $13.79

If you're looking for a really cheap smart watch with fitness tracking, this may the deal for you. Soundpeats is running a clearance sale on Amazon for its Watch 1 Smart Watch Fitness Tracker: If you check the $6 instant coupon on the product page and then apply the code 40MACOTD at check out, you get $19.20 off the watch's list price of $32.99, bringing your final price to $13.79 before tax. The code expires on July 31 or when supplies run out.
Video GamesComicBook

Best Buy PS5 Restock Divides Customers

Best Buy released new PS5 stock today and depending on which PlayStation fan you ask, it was either the greatest PS5 restock to date or a PS5 restock from the depths of Hell. At the moment of writing this, the restock is depleted, but its possible additional waves will be released. That said, right now, it seems the window of opportunity is gone.
Electronicsmoneysavingmom.com

Laptop Water Resistant Backpack as low as $14.49!

This is a great deal on this Laptop Water Resistant Backpack!. Amazon has this Laptop Water Resistant Backpack for as low as $14.49 when you use the promo code 3BFPP5SR at checkout!. The code will give you a 40% off discount so the final price varies depending on color and...
RetailPosted by
SlashGear

PS5 restock retailers tipped this week: Time to call

A set of retailers are expected to get new stock of the Sony PlayStation 5 this week at Best Buy, Target, Walmart and others. If you’re searching for an in-store drop, make a call to your local GameStop first. Target and Best Buy may also get consoles in stock, but it’s entirely possible they will not be made available to the general public – depending on store policy.
RetailCNET

PS5 restock update: How to buy PlayStation 5 from Target, Best Buy and other major retailers

Thursday was a busy day for PlayStation 5 restocks as GameStop and Walmart sold through their inventory consoles, as expected. Best Buy started the week with its PS5 restock that lasted longer than normal, which appears to be a sign that the number of people with PS5s is growing. We're still waiting to see if Target will have systems for sale this week, which may happen according to PS5 restock expert Jake Randall.
Video GamesIGN

PS5 India July 2021 Restock: Reliance Digital Cancelling Orders Again

If you ordered a PS5 from Reliance Digital during the recent July 2021 restock, chances are that you won't get your purchase. IGN India readers reached out to us confirming that Reliance Digital had notified them via email that orders placed for the console during the PS5 July 2021 restock have been cancelled.
Video GamesIGN

This PS5 India Restock Twitter Bot Gets You Game Discounts Too

While Sony has upped the ante in terms of PS5 India restocks, buying the console has proved challenging for many. A reliable way to buy a PS5 in India is by using a bot to notify you of when the PS5 is available for sale on sites like Amazon and Flipkart. One of the more recent efforts, a Twitter PS5 restock bot built by IT professional SV Yesvanth Kumar has been lauded by gamers for being surprisingly accurate with its notifications and availability information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy