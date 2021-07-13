Stem Cell Therapy Market worth $401 million by 2026

The global mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market size is predicted to reach USD 4.37 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The growing cases of rare diseases can be critical factor in fuelling the demand for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment, which in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. Moreover, the increasing R&D investments by key players for new therapeutics will have a positive impact on the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market growth. In addition, the growing awareness regarding the novel therapies to treat mucopolysaccharidosis will bolster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period.