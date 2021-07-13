Stem Cell Therapy Market worth $401 million by 2026
According to the new market research report "Stem Cell Therapy Market by Type (Allogeneic, Autologous), Therapeutic Application (Musculoskeletal, Wound & Injury, CVD, Autoimmune & Inflammatory), Cell Source (Adipose tissue, Bone Marrow, Placenta/Umbilical Cord) - Global Forecasts to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 401 million by 2026 from USD 187 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.www.lasvegasherald.com
