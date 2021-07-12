C++20 three way comparison operator--Gajendra Gulgulia
C++20 three way comparison operator part 5 and part 6. In the fourth part of the tutorial, I introduced the theoretical ideas behind the return types of the three way operator in C++20 and demonstrated that there might be semantic restrictions on the program that allow for comparison of equivalence instead of equality. Also I demonstrated by a simple example when can two objects be semantically incomparable, even though the syntax of program allows to compare them and how to deal with such cases with the help of operator<=>...isocpp.org
Comments / 0