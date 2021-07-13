Private 5G Networks Market Grow at a CAGR of 79.7% to 2026 | Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, Samsung, Verizon
Global Private 5G Networks Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. A private 5G network is a cellular network that comprises core network servers and cell sites to support connectivity and maximize WAN connection to mobile end points. In addition, it provides features, such as network slicing, low latency, high bandwidth, and more. Moreover, a private 5G network provides industries with high-performing networks and helps in operations of several technologies, such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs), drones, sensor technology, heavy machinery automation, robotics, and others.www.lasvegasherald.com
