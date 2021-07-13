Cancel
Aloe Vera Drinks Market Size 2021-2028 by Growth Factors and Revenue - Alo Drink, Aloe Farms, Amb Wellness, Grace Foods, Houssy Global

Las Vegas Herald
 13 days ago

Aloe vera drinks are rich in amino acids, which further help skin retain its elasticity to diminish dryness & wrinkles; also polysaccharides, which further add extra hydrating power by helping moisture bind to skin cells need extra hydration. The juice has an ample amount of vitamins A, C, and E, which are potent antioxidants that protect skin mainly from UV light damage. In addition, auxins & gibberellins present in the aloe vera help in healing wounds and fighting inflammation. A rise in popularity of functional drinks, mainly in developing countries, is being witnessed owing to the fact that these drinks are soothing, optionally have added fruit flavors which deliver a relishing taste to them and revitalize the skin well. Such innovations further make them a healthy alternative over conventional aloe medicines used for cosmetic use, quenching soft-drink cravings, and serving a dual purpose of skin nourishment.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy