This week, all the talk in the European League of Football was about All-Star games. Unfortunately, it wasn’t an all-star slate of matchups on the field. As might have been predicted in a brand new eight-team league, those organizations with the most experience together — either through the date of their founding, being chosen from another league, or having their roster plucked wholesale from a GFL squad — have risen to the top. In Week 5, all three of those top franchises walked to easy victories over their less-matured ELF brethren.