Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

LV= increased my car insurance premium but I’m driving less

By Miles Brignall
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IQP4_0av7ifD900
A man looks at the Liverpool Victoria website on his iPad tablet device Photograph: M4OS Photos/Alamy Stock Photo

I’ve been an LV= car insurance customer for the past few years. It wasn’t perfect but seemed good value and relatively easy to deal with. Your article of 25 January prepared me for bad news, but I was still a bit shocked when my renewal came – an increase of 17.5% for the same car without any explanation at all.

Like many people, I have driven very little in the past 18 months. Thankfully, there are other insurers, so I switched to one of them and saved myself £65. I, too, wonder how much of this is down to the new ownership by Allianz.
FB , by email

We have had a few of these letters and it’s hard not to conclude that LV=’s new owner is using the crisis to drive up margins.

Comparethemarket reported this week that average car premiums fell £74 to a six-year low in the spring of 2021. LeaseLoco said in May that car accidents were down between 30% and 45% during lockdown. And almost everyone has seen their mileage drop in the last year.

If anything, the company should be giving people rebates.

An LV= spokesperson said: “We’re sorry our customer was unhappy with the price they received for their renewal with us. We always aim to offer the most competitive price we can to our customers.

“As a result of cars being driven less because of the various lockdowns, we have been passing on savings to customers through their renewal premiums but unfortunately there are other factors that have resulted in prices needing to increase. For example, claims inflation continues to be high and the cost of repairs has been increasing too and these are factors that we need to take into consideration when calculating our premiums.”

We welcome letters but cannot answer individually. Email us at consumer.champions@theguardian.com or write to Consumer Champions, Money, the Guardian, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU. Please include a daytime phone number. Submission and publication of all letters is subject to our terms and conditions

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Car Insurance#Insurance Company#Traffic Accident#Lv#M4os Photos#Allianz#Comparethemarket#Consumer Champions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Business
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Is It More Expensive to Insure Classic Cars?

Whether you have already made a purchase or are still shopping around, buying the classic car of your dreams is an extremely rewarding process. However, it can also leave you with plenty of questions about classic car insurance. You might even be asking yourself, “Is it more expensive to insure classic cars?” If so, then you have come to the right place.
Trafficthedetroitbureau.com

Do You Need Car Insurance for a Learner’s Permit?

For those who are curious, yes, you do need car insurance for a learner’s permit. However, meeting this requirement is much easier than you may realize. We will discuss the requirements for car insurance when you have a learner’s permit, as well as other requirements to be aware of. Our...
Buying Carsthedetroitbureau.com

How to Get Auto Insurance for Salvage Vehicles and Rebuilt Titles

If you are thinking about buying a car with a salvage title or already have one, you may be wondering how to get auto insurance for salvage vehicles. By definition, a car will have a salvage title if an insurance company declares it a total loss. With a salvage title, you cannot drive the car or find insurance for it. Salvage vehicles are repaired and then inspected. Once they pass the inspection, they can qualify for a rebuilt title. Then, you can register, drive, and insure a vehicle like this.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Can You Have Your Own Car Insurance at 18?

At 18, you are legally an adult but have only driven for a few years at the most. You may wonder if you can even have your own car insurance at 18. The short answer is that you can, but there is usually more to it than this. Our team...
CarsPosted by
Fortune

How to navigate through the rental car shortage

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Peculiar things occurred in the global rental car space over the past six months leaving travelers arranging trips around access to a vehicle, succumbing to incredible price hikes, or even renting U-Haul vans to cruise the Hawaiian islands. While booking a car might typically be an afterthought in the planning process, it is now becoming the thing that determines where and when to go. The industry, like many others, grappled with shutdowns and lack of travel in 2020. Now that people are touring once again, rental companies are struggling to meet the demand.
Buying Carsthedetroitbureau.com

How Much Would Car Insurance Cost for a Mazda 3?

Since 2004, the Mazda 3 has become one of the most popular compact sedans on the market. As such, it is no surprise that one of the questions we get asked the most is, “How much would car insurance cost for a Mazda 3?”. Below, our experts will outline everything...
CarsRegister Citizen

Smart Methods That Will Help Car Owners Save Money On Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents several smart tips that can help drivers obtain lower car insurance rates. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/lower-car-insurance-premiums/. Many drivers can’t imagine their lives without driving their vehicles. Their daily routines...
Buying Carswfxrtv.com

Car buying vs. leasing: Which is better?

We’ve all heard those typical dealership commercials advertising their latest financing specials. Sometimes they’re talking about buying, other times about leasing – but in the end they want your money one way or the other. So which is better: leasing or buying?. Like anything as complex as buying a car,...
Shoppingthekatynews.com

Shopping for Car Insurance Demystified

When you shop for car insurance quotes it might seem difficult, but it really isn’t: you can probably complete it in an afternoon. Easy shopping is as simple as following these steps:. Determine how to shop: Online shopping can be performed either directly through an insurance company or with a...
Economyam-online.com

Consumer demand drives 12.6% increase in used car values on Auto Trader

Strong levels of consumer demand in the market is continuing to drive used car price growth on Auto Trader, according to its latest data. The average price of a used car increased by 12.6% year-on-year (YoY) on a like-for-like basis last week (as of July 12, 2021), marking 63 weeks of consecutive price growth, as well as an acceleration on a 5.7% increase recorded during the week of April 12, 2021.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UK car insurance premiums in Q2 drop to over 5-year lows - survey

July 21 (Reuters) - The cost of a comprehensive car insurance policy in Britain fell 12% in the second quarter to its lowest level since early 2016 due to COVID-19 lockdowns, although it might rebound to pre-pandemic levels as restrictions ease, a survey showed on Wednesday. UK motorists now have...
Economyfox5ny.com

How to keep your car insurance costs low amid rate increases

Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that car insurance rates have risen in the last few months, following a decrease amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Car insurance rates surged 16.9% in May, and the jump follows an increase of 6.4% in April, according to the BLS data released on July 13. Amid these rate increases, there are several expert-recommended tips you can follow to make sure you aren’t overpaying and to help you obtain cheap car insurance.
Carsthebalance.com

Do I Still Need Insurance for a Car That Doesn't Run?

Repairs can be very costly if your car breaks down and you're covered by a policy with a high deductible, or if you're self-insured in a state that allows that. You may need to wait a few months before you can afford to make the repairs if you're on a tight budget. Major car repair can be financially crippling, and car insurance costs a lot.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Five Important Factors Analyzed by Car Insurance Companies That Can Make Premiums Expensive

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. Drivers who own a car have numerous responsibilities. Besides carefully driving the vehicle to avoid any potential collision, drivers are also responsible to purchase car insurance. The price of car insurance is determined after the car insurance company has analyzed multiple factors. Some of the factors have a greater impact than others on the final price of an insurance policy.
Sheffield, ALcourierjournal.net

How Much Car Insurance Do I Need?

It’s a common question, unfortunately, there’s no black and white answer. It depends a lot on what coverages you need and the amount of deductible you feel comfortable with. How much liability insurance do you need?. Liability covers expenses when you’re at fault in a crash. The coverages extend to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy