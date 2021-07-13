UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Demand, Industry Share and Recent Trends, Research Report Forecast by 2027
The Global UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from USD 567.8 million in 2019 to USD 1.16 billion in 2027. The increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin related diseases creates the demand for such protective apparels. Significant rise in average disposable income along with changing lifestyle of people is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.www.lasvegasherald.com
Comments / 0