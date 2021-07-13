Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Worth Observing Growth | Elixinol Japan, Phivida Holdings, The Cannabis Company

Las Vegas Herald
 13 days ago

A new research document released by HTF MI with title "Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Trend Anslysis & Growth 2021-2026" provides a complete assessment of Cannabidiol (CBD) Market. The study focuses on changing market dynamics, geopolitical and regulatory policies, key players Strategies to better analyse demand at risk across various product type. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in the study are CBD Oil Australia, Elixinol Japan, Phivida Holdings, The Cannabis Company, Snowy River Brand, Kannaway & Endoca etc.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Market Research#Emerging Market#Market Trends#Phivida Holdings#The Cannabis Company#Htf Mi#Cbd Oil Australia#Snowy River Brand#Kannaway Endoca#M A#Pharmaceuticals Industry#Apac#Product Segment#Country#Latam#Parsonage Road Edison#Pr Wirein#Menafn#Research Newswire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Thailand
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
Medical & Biotechbostonnews.net

Regenerative Therapies Market Swot Analysis by key players Athersys, Orgenesis, Sanofi

The "Regenerative Therapies - Market Development Outlook " Study has been added to HTF MI repository. The study envisage detailed qualitative as well as quantitative market data insights and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage in the study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are Mesoblast, Nuo Therapeutics, Shire, Organovo, Athersys, Orgenesis, Sanofi, Astellas Pharma, Acelity & Cytori Therapeutics.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Biobanking Product Market Worth Observing Growth | So-Low, TTP Labtech, Biolife Solutions

The "Biobanking Product - Market Development Outlook " Study has been added to HTF MI repository. The study envisage detailed qualitative as well as quantitative market data insights and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage in the study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are Thermo Fisher, Beckman Coulter, Panasonic, SOL Group, Promega, Merck, Greiner Bio One, Chart Industries, Brooks Life Science, Tecan Group, QIAGEN, BD, Lifeline Scientific, Hamilton, So-Low, TTP Labtech Ltd, Biolife Solutions, DNA Genotek, Custom Biogenic Systems & LVL Technologies.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Content Experience Platform Market Worth Observing Growth | OneSpot, UpContent, Turtl, Mintent

Content Experience Platform Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Content Experience Platform Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Showpad, ON24, ClearSlide (Bigtincan), Uberflip, PathFactory, Outgrow.co, Tiled, Setka, Paperflite, Skyword, Hushly, Growth Boulevard, Foleon, Spott, Triblio (IDG), OneSpot, UpContent, Turtl, Mintent, Oracle, Rock Content, Opensense, Atomic Reach, Vev, Joomag, Sprinklr, Zoomforth, Seismic, SurveyMonkey, Adobe.
Grocery & Supermaketatlantanews.net

Ready to Drink (RTD) Coffee and Tea Market Worth Observing Growth | Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Starbucks, Taisun Enterprises

Latest Market Research on "Ready to Drink (RTD) Coffee and Tea Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Sugar Free Candy & Chocolate Market Worth Observing Growth | Nestle, Ferrero, Jelly Belly

The Latest survey report on Global Sugar Free Candy & Chocolate Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Sugar Free Candy & Chocolate segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Montezuma's, Mondelez, Dr. John's Candies, Lindt and Sprungli, Lily's Sweets, Brach's, Eda's Sugarfree, Meiji, August Storck, Mars, Incorporated, Nestle, The Hershey Company, Ferrero, Ezaki Glico & Jelly Belly.
Food & DrinksLas Vegas Herald

Food Service Market Worth Observing Growth: Domino's Pizza, McDonald's, KFC

AMA Research published a new research publication on "Global Food Service Market Insights, to 2026″ with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Food Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Domino's Pizza Inc. (United States), McDonald's Corp. (United States), KFC (United States), Starbucks Corporation (United States), Burger King (United States), Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. (India), Barbeque Nation (India), Pizza Hut (United States), Subway (United States) and Yum! Brands Inc. (United States).
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Non-Woven Adhesives Market worth $3.5 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Technology (Hot-melt), Type (SBC, APAO, EVA), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2025, from USD 2.3 billion in 2020. Non-woven adhesives are used for the adhesion of non-woven fabrics, hygiene, and disposable products. These adhesives are manufactured using base polymers and tackifiers. Tackifiers are petroleum/hydrocarbon-based and are made from bio-based ingredients. Non-woven adhesives are used extensively in various products such as baby diapers, training pants, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and tissue, towel & napkin. The adhesive is placed in a fluid medium with an absorbent held within the disposable material, and on cooling, it provides the required adhesion or bonding. Non-woven adhesives have high elasticity and excellent bonding strength.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Robotaxi Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030

The Robotaxi Market is projected to grow from 617 units in 2021 to reach 1,445,822 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 136.8%. Automotive companies are investing huge amounts in research and testing of self-driving technology. The emerging trend of robotaxis, shuttles, and vans are fueling the overall growth of the market. Other major factors responsible for growth are increasing demand for ride-hailing services, optimizing fleet management, and reducing the overall cost of operations. With the rising demand for public transport, there has been a substantial increase in the use of technologically advanced vehicles such as fully-electric vehicles, semi-autonomous, and autonomous vehicles which have raised the demand for self-driving vehicles. Companies such as Waymo (US), Cruise Automation (US), Baidu (China), AutoX (China), and Tesla (US) are leading the market.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Pension Insurance Market to Develop New Growth Story | UnitedHealth Group, Allianz SE, Kaiser Permanente

The latest study released on the Global Pension Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Pension Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Offshore Decommissioning Market worth $8.0 Billion by 2027

According to the new market research report "Offshore Decommissioning Market by Service (Well Plugging & Abandonment, Platform Removal, Conductor Removal) Depth (Shallow, Deepwater) Structure (Topsides, Substructure) Removal (Leave in Place, Partial, Complete), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Offshore Decommissioning Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 5.2 billion in 2021 to USD 8.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Aging offshore oil & gas infrastructure and maturing fields are driving the offshore decommissioning industry. Low oil prices of the past couple of years have made it even more difficult to maintain low production mature reserves, driving companies to accelerate decommissioning plans for such oil & gas fields.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Flow Battery Market Revenues to Grow 18.0% per year through 2026

According to a research report "Flow Battery Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Redox Flow Battery, Hybrid Flow Battery), Material, Storage (Compact and Large scale), Application (Utilities, Commercial & Industrial, EV Charging Station), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″,published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Flow Battery Market size is expected to grow from USD 214 million in 2021 to USD 489 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.0%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by inherent advantages of flow batteries, increasing investments in renewable energy, high demand for flow batteries in utilities, and increase in telecommunication tower installations.
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom | Qualcomm, Broadcom, DSP Group

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smartphone Audio Codecs market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

On-Call Scheduling Software Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Kronos, 1Call, PetalMD

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "On-Call Scheduling Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the On-Call Scheduling Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Container Application Platform Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Microsoft, Apcera, Cisco

The latest study released on the Global Container Application Platform Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Container Application Platform market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Automotive Dealer Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cox Automotive, DealerSocket, WHI Solutions

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Automotive Dealer Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Dealer Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Call Tracking Software Market Shaping A New Growth Cycle | CallFire, DialogTech, Marchex

Global Call Tracking Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Call Tracking Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Invoca, CallFire, DialogTech, Marchex, M&M Helton Enterprises, Dial 800, VoiceOps, Telstra, AddSource, WhatConverts, Callback Tracker, Convirza, CallTrackingMetrics & Vontio.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

E-Bill Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Jopari Solutions, Monitise, ACI Worldwide

The latest independent research document on Global E-Bill examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The E-Bill study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of E-Bill market report advocates analysis of Jopari Solutions, Monitise Group, ACI Worldwide, Discover Financial Services, Jack Henry & Associates, Enterprise Billing Software, Bottomline Technologies, Communications Data Group, CSG Systems International, Unity FI Solutions & Alacriti.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Management Consulting Services Market May Set New Growth Story | Deloitte Consulting, PwC, EY

The latest study released on the Global Management Consulting Services Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Management Consulting Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Computer Assisted Coding Software Market to See Stunning Growth | Optum, Cerner, Alpha II

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Computer Assisted Coding Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Computer Assisted Coding Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Neurological Microscopes Market To Reach USD 5.81 Billion to 2027 by Top Players arl Zeiss, Leica Microsystems, Accu-Scope, Danaher, Optofine, etc

Increasing demand for the neurological microscope in online retailing coupled with high investments in R&D of modern Neurological Microscopes are fueling the market growth. Neurological Microscopes Market Size – USD 3.47 Billion in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 6.7%, Trends – Increase in demand for neurological microscopes in the neuroscience institutes globally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy