Time-sensitive Networking Market worth $1,188 million by 2026
According to a research report "Time-sensitive Networking Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Switches, Hubs, Routers, and Gateways, Connectors, Communication Interfaces, Controllers and Processors, Memory), Applications, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Time-Sensitive Networking Market size is projected to reach USD 1,188 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 134 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 54.7% from 2021 to 2026.www.lasvegasherald.com
Comments / 0