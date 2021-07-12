Cancel
Public Health

What We Learned About Health IT During the Pandemic

Healthcare IT News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost EHR systems do a fine job automating the hospital’s administrative and operational functions, but fall short of the mark when it comes to streamlining clinical workflow in a manner that truly supports providers delivering patient care. The pandemic drove this harsh reality home, in particular when care expanded to non-traditional settings, such as temporary triage tents in hospital parking lots. Join Cathy Donohue, vice president of product management at PatientKeeper, Inc., as she reviews some of the EHR-related challenges providers encountered caring for patients during the surge, and how EHRs are likely to evolve following the pandemic.

