What We Learned About Health IT During the Pandemic
Most EHR systems do a fine job automating the hospital’s administrative and operational functions, but fall short of the mark when it comes to streamlining clinical workflow in a manner that truly supports providers delivering patient care. The pandemic drove this harsh reality home, in particular when care expanded to non-traditional settings, such as temporary triage tents in hospital parking lots. Join Cathy Donohue, vice president of product management at PatientKeeper, Inc., as she reviews some of the EHR-related challenges providers encountered caring for patients during the surge, and how EHRs are likely to evolve following the pandemic.www.healthcareitnews.com
