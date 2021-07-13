Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak corroborates price cut claim

By Alan Martin
Posted by 
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUQZO_0av7hTbW00

A month ago, a report emerged that sounded a little too good to be true. After two generations of sky-high pricing, Samsung was apparently planning a 20% price cut on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Now another couple of leaks have not only corroborated this, but point to an introductory offer that may make it even more appealing.

On the South Korean social network Naver, a leaker called Lanzuk published what they claim to be official pricing of the two foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly sell for between 1,900,000 and 1,999,000 KRW – which is around $1660 to $1747, or £1196 to £1258.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3, meanwhile, will be between 1,200,000 and 1,280,000 KRW, which is $1049 to $1119 or £755 to £805 in a direct currency conversion.

Notably, these figures do represent around a 20% price cut, which is exactly what the original report suggested. And while those numbers could be calculated by anybody using the original projected discount, more credence is given to this prediction by the established leaker FronTron, who tweeted it with commentary saying that the Z Fold 3 is closer to the higher figure given, while the Z Flip 3 will be closer to the lower one.

Exciting as this potential price cut sounds on its own, it might not be the only good news for those looking to bag a foldable this generation. According to another tipster, @GaryeonHan, Samsung is set to incentivise sales with the promise of either a free or heavily discounted Galaxy Watch 4 or set of Galaxy Buds 2.

While the leaker doesn’t have much of a track record to judge, this doesn’t sound implausible. After all, Samsung has often used its earbuds as a pre-order bonus for its flagship handsets, so it doesn’t seem impossible that the company will be doing the same again here.

We’ve previously heard that Samsung is planning on producing several times the number of foldable units it has built in previous years, indicating that it’s expecting a big pickup in sales. If one or both of these rumours prove to be true, you wouldn’t bet against the company.

Comments / 0

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Korean#Garyeonhan#Galaxy Watch 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Electronics
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

OnePlus Nord 2 design leaks ahead of July 22 launch

OnePlus isn’t shy about highlighting new releases ahead of time, and has already confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be launching in an event on July 22. But nine days ahead of time, we have a good look at what the phone may look like, thanks to 91mobiles and reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal.
Cell PhonesCNET

iOS 14.6 is draining people's iPhone batteries. Here's an easy fix

IOS 14.6 was released in late May, bringing new features like another way to find lost AirTag trackers, high-fidelity Apple Music support and the launch of Apple Card Family and Apple Podcast subscriptions (here's how to download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 now). But several users have been reporting a problem with their battery draining quickly since upgrading, first reported by tech blog PiunikaWeb.
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung sneakily opened up its free TV streaming service to all

Samsung TV Plus is a TV streaming service that lets Samsung smart TV owners watch live TV channels for free. Initially, the service was exclusive to Samsung smart TVs, but that changed last year when the South Korean electronics giant brought it to mobile and tablets. Samsung also expanded the service to multiple markets, including India, earlier this year. But one hurdle remained: you must own a Samsung smart TV or a Galaxy smartphone to access this free TV streaming service. But that’s no longer the case.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Here's how to get the Samsung Galaxy S20 in your hands for free

Don't let the words "trade-in offer" keep you from scoring an excellent deal on your next smartphone. Samsung's trade-in program makes switching to your next device easy and affordable — you could even snag your next phone for free today. One of the best Samsung Galaxy deals available this week...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Apple’s Radical New iPhone Suddenly Takes Shape

Revelations about Apple’s new iPhone 13 range have been controversial (to say the least). But for those of you now tempted to wait another year, the exciting news is Apple is working on a far more radical iPhone. In a new report, historically accurate site The Elec (via MacRumors) reports...
ElectronicsPhone Arena

The noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung's first "normal"-looking AirPods alternatives to integrate state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology are on sale yet again, and although Best Buy's hot new Galaxy Buds Pro deal is not technically scheduled to end anytime soon, we're pretty sure these bad boys will go out of stock in a matter of hours.
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

Apple’s iPhone 13 in 2021: Release date, price, leaks & more

IPhone 13 Series will probably launch in September 2021. It will boast four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The device will be powered by a faster than ever A15 Bionic Chip. Pro models may boast a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate display.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ have reached ‘end of life’ status

If you’re still rocking a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+, it might be time to swap out your handset for a new one. The South Korean company has officially ended support for the S8 and S8+. However, if you’re using the S8 Active, you’re in the clear and will still receive biannual updates.
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is so cheap at Staples it might be a mistake

Besides Apple, Microsoft offers some of the most impressive laptops and tablets on the market. Seriously, just take a peek at the best Surface Pro deals, and you’ll likely come away impressed. They offer both 2-in-1 versatile tablets and more traditional laptops. Speaking of laptops, Staples is offering a crazy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy