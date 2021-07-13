Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak corroborates price cut claim

A month ago, a report emerged that sounded a little too good to be true. After two generations of sky-high pricing, Samsung was apparently planning a 20% price cut on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Now another couple of leaks have not only corroborated this, but point to an introductory offer that may make it even more appealing.

On the South Korean social network Naver, a leaker called Lanzuk published what they claim to be official pricing of the two foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly sell for between 1,900,000 and 1,999,000 KRW – which is around $1660 to $1747, or £1196 to £1258.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3, meanwhile, will be between 1,200,000 and 1,280,000 KRW, which is $1049 to $1119 or £755 to £805 in a direct currency conversion.

Notably, these figures do represent around a 20% price cut, which is exactly what the original report suggested. And while those numbers could be calculated by anybody using the original projected discount, more credence is given to this prediction by the established leaker FronTron, who tweeted it with commentary saying that the Z Fold 3 is closer to the higher figure given, while the Z Flip 3 will be closer to the lower one.

Exciting as this potential price cut sounds on its own, it might not be the only good news for those looking to bag a foldable this generation. According to another tipster, @GaryeonHan, Samsung is set to incentivise sales with the promise of either a free or heavily discounted Galaxy Watch 4 or set of Galaxy Buds 2.

While the leaker doesn’t have much of a track record to judge, this doesn’t sound implausible. After all, Samsung has often used its earbuds as a pre-order bonus for its flagship handsets, so it doesn’t seem impossible that the company will be doing the same again here.

We’ve previously heard that Samsung is planning on producing several times the number of foldable units it has built in previous years, indicating that it’s expecting a big pickup in sales. If one or both of these rumours prove to be true, you wouldn’t bet against the company.