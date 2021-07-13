Rangeley celebrates July 3rd in the Park, prepares for golf classic
The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s July 3rd in the Park event was held. Visitors were treated to a variety of foods and activities for the children, the Joan Frost Art Show and the 3rd annual Great American Dog Parade. The lakeside park provided an ideal backdrop for the event and enticed visitors to come enjoy the beauty of the park and take advantage of all that the area nonprofits had to offer.www.sunjournal.com
