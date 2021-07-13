Assistant Director of DBPL shares her favorite books

Ahh, another birthday. Today, I celebrate my, oh yeah, a southern girl never tells her age, birthday. It’s a day set aside for my kids to stress over the perfect gift, my husband creates breakfast fit for a queen, and a day for me to sit in my pajamas and read books, watch movies, and have ice cream for dinner. It’s a great day. To celebrate it this year, I wanted to take you on a journey with my favorite books, all available at the library or digitally with your library card. That way, you can celebrate my…nice try…birthday right along with me!