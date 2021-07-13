Cancel
Review details clinical signs of SARS-CoV-2 infection in domestic and wild cats

By Dr. Priyom Bose, Ph.D.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronaviruses are RNA viruses that infect both animals as well as humans. The current coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), has claimed more than 4 million lives globally. This virus has been described as a zoonotic virus and might have originated from bats...

www.news-medical.net

#Domestic Cats#Wild Cats#Cat#Sars#Animal Virus#Rna#Felidae#Coronaviridae#Fipv#Oie#Meningoencephalitis
Vets urge people infected with Covid-19 to avoid contact with their PETS - as research reveals coronavirus is common in cats and dogs whose owners have the disease

Coronavirus is common in cats and dogs if their owners have the virus, vets have warned, claiming people should avoid their pets if they catch the disease. Swabs from 310 pets in 196 homes where at least one human had been infected with Covid were taken by researchers from Utrecht University in the Netherlands.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Signs You Have a Breakthrough Infection After Vaccination

While breakthrough COVID-19 infections are rare once an individual has been fully vaccinated, they are possible and even expected. On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, they note "vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control." However, "no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people" and "there will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19." This week, former E! News host and podcaster Catt Sadler shared her breakthrough infection experience, revealing that she tested positive for the Delta variant after being fully vaccinated. Read on to see if you might have a breakthrough infection—get tested if you think you do—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
ScienceInverse

The next Covid variant could arise in unexpected species

People have been panicking about Covid-19 in animals since the very start of the pandemic. There’s now plenty of evidence that SARS-CoV-2 – the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 – can cross from humans into other animals. This is known as spillback. The virus is capable of infecting a range of species, from hamsters to gorillas.
ScienceScience Daily

Short chain fatty acids: An 'ace in the hole' against SARS-CoV-2 infection

SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, is highly transmissible, with nasal passages being the target of original infection. The nasal passage also shows the highest expression of ACE2, a protein that has been widely linked with increased susceptibility to COVID-19. Now, scientists from Japan have found that nasal inflammation can influence susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2. They also identified the use of short chain fatty acids as a potential COVID-19 management strategy.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Full intensity heparin has value in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Heparin is typically administered for blood clotting, but its anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects have captured interest as a potential COVID-19 treatment. An international team of researchers led by Peter Jüni of St. Michael’s Hospital and the University of Toronto in Canada conducted a study to look at the effectiveness of heparin in treating moderate and severe COVID-19 infection.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Transmission event of SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant reveals multiple vaccine breakthrough infections

PMID: 34268529 PMCID: PMC8282118 DOI: 10.1101/2021.06.28.21258780. Importance: Vaccine breakthrough by an emergent SARS-CoV-2 variant poses a great risk to global public health. Objective: To determine the SARS-CoV-2 variant responsible for 6 cases of vaccine breakthrough. Design: Nasopharyngeal swabs from suspected vaccine breakthrough cases were tested for SARS-CoV-2 by qPCR for...
ScienceMedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 following predictable mutational footsteps

New research from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has shown that the mutations arising in the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus seem to run in the family—or at least the genus of coronaviruses most dangerous to humans. After comparing the early evolution of SARS-CoV-2 against that of its closest relatives, the betacoronaviruses, the...
AnimalsEurekAlert

In vitro Zoo helps in understanding SARS-CoV-2

Since the beginning of the pandemic, several reports have indicated that SARS-CoV-2 spillover events have occurred from humans to animals, as evidenced by the transmission of the virus between keepers and tigers and lions in the Bronx Zoo in New York. However, to date, the full range of animal species that are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection remains unclear. Typically, such information could be obtained by experimentally infecting a large variety of animal species with SARS-CoV-2 to see if they are susceptible. However, in order to reduce and refine such animal experiments, the researchers at the University of Bern and at the IVI set out to answer this question using a different, and more animal friendly approach.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Potential compounds targeting SARS-COV-2 main protease (in vivo)

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) disease pandemic is caused by a single-stranded RNA virus, namely, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). This novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan City, China, in late December 2019. Globally, the virus is responsible for over 188 million infections and more than 4 million deaths....
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine Being Tested on Zoo Animals

According to the New York Times, in early July an experimental coronavirus vaccine for animals began making its rounds at the Oakland Zoo in California. During the course of the summer, about 100 zoo animals are going to receive the vaccine, including mountain lions, ferrets, bears, and tigers. The veterinary...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Rapid COVID-19 antibody detection with time‐resolved fluorescence immunoassay

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) continues to wreak its havoc across the globe. This RNA virus is highly infectious and has infected over 188 million people worldwide, claiming more than 4 million lives. Scientists believe early detection of SARS-CoV-2 is vital as it prevents further transmission by separating healthy individuals from patients with COVID-19.
KidsNews-Medical.net

Study suggests children develop short-term humoral immunity following SARS-CoV-2 infection

A single-center, cross-sectional epidemiological survey conducted in Israel has recently pointed out that antibodies induced by natural severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in children start declining just after 4 months of acute infection. However, their seropositivity rates are not impacted by school reopening. The study has recently been published in the journal Acta Paediatrica.
ScienceScience Daily

SARS-CoV-2 spike mutation L452R evades human immune response and enhances infectivity, researchers find

An international team of researchers led by Kumamoto and Tokyo Universities (Japan) have shown that the L452R mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which is common to two mutant strains (Epsilon and Delta), is involved in cellular immunity evasion via the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) A24, and enhances viral infectivity. HLA-A24 is one of the most prominent HLA-class I alleles, especially in East/Southeast Asian populations, which might make them particularly vulnerable to coronavirus variants with this mutation.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Natural resources to control COVID-19: could lactoferrin amend SARS-CoV-2 infectivity?

Ehab H Mattar, Fatma Elrashdy, Hussein A Almehdar, Vladimir N Uversky, Elrashdy M Redwan. The world population is still facing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such a challenge requires complicated tools to control, namely vaccines, effective cures, and complementary agents. Here we present one candidate for the role of an effective cure and/or complementary agent: lactoferrin. It is the cross-talking mediator between many organs/cellular systems in the body. It serves as a physiological, immunological, and anti-microbial barrier, and acts as a regulator molecule. Furthermore, lactoferrin has receptors on most tissues cells, and is a rich source for bioactive peptides, particularly in the digestive system. In the past months, in vitro and in vivo evidence has accumulated regarding lactoferrin's ability to control SARS-CoV-2 infectivity in different indicated scenarios. Also, lactoferrin or whey milk (of human or other mammal's origin) is a cheap, easily available, and safe agent, the use of which can produce promising results. Pharmaceutical and/or food supplementary formulas of lactoferrin could be particularly effective in controlling the gastrointestinal COVID-19-associated symptoms and could limit the fecal-oral viral infection transmission, through mechanisms that mimic that of norovirus infection control by lactoferrin via induction of intestinal innate immunity. This natural avenue may be effective not only in symptomatic patients, but could also be more helpful in asymptomatic patients as a main or adjuvant treatment.

